Watch: Conor McGregor looks huge as he seemingly stalks Max Holloway through the TV screen

In the wake of all the talk between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway on social media, the Irishman recently stoked the fire of a potential fight between the two. McGregor, who was looking healthy as ever, engaged in a stare-down with Holloway across the TV screen.

In a recent post on social media, Conor McGregor shared a video of himself stalking Max Holloway as his name was announced inside the octagon. 'Blessed' most recently featured in a clash against Yair Rodriguez in the headliner of UFC Vegas 42.

Conor McGregor, who has previously highlighted his goal of gaining muscle mass, is seemingly well on his way to achieving his goal. Having made his return in 2021 at welterweight, McGregor is seemingly hurtling towards the same outcome towards the end of his recovery period.

That is, unless he chooses to put himself through a grueling weight cut to make 155 pounds on the back of a lengthy recovery.

Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway a possibility?

After their recent back-and-forth on social media, where both fighters expressed interest in fighting each other, fans have been on the lookout for a potential clash.

However, UFC President Dana White recently threw a spanner in the works, thwarting any and all talk of a fight between the two ever materializing, at least in the near future.

White is seemingly keen to set up yet another fight between Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski instead. Here's what Dana White had to say about Max Holloway's future in the post-fight presser.

“This is just a guy that Volkanovski’s going to have to just him out of the way and do it again. I don’t know what’s next for Max, but it does make sense to see him and Volkanovski again. Conor’s not even – Conor’s still hurt. To even talk about Conor is silly.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

However, a potential fight between the two has not been completely taken off the table. Rest assured, Holloway will be staking his claim to the featherweight title before running it back with Conor McGregor

Edited by C. Naik