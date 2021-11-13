"You cry about the injuries all the time" - Kamaru Usman slams Conor McGregor after the Irishman criticized Jorge Masvidal for pulling out of UFC 269 due to injury

Kamaru Usman has taken aim at Conor McGregor amid the ongoing war of words between McGregor and Jorge Masvidal. ‘Notorious’ criticized Masvidal for pulling out of his UFC 269 fight against Leon Edwards due to injury.

In response to McGregor’s jibe at Jorge Masvidal, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' slammed ‘Notorious’ by claiming it’s the Irishman who cries about injuries more than anyone. McGregor’s tweet against Masvidal read as follows:

“It’s also Jorge masvadal birthday but he a b**ch for bottling the fight against Leon. F**k your “injury” You sign to fight, you fight. Strip that belt from him that he never even won. H** in a housecoat. The f**k was that about as well? Last seasons Versace house coat hahaha wtf!”

Kamaru Usman’s response to Conor McGregor’s tweet read as follows:

“You should be quiet. You cry about injuries more than anyone after you get you’re a** whipped. Foot, Ankle, Shin what else am I missing?”

Kamaru Usman is no stranger to Conor McGregor or Jorge Masvidal. Usman captured the UFC welterweight title in 2019 and has gone back and forth since with McGregor on social media.

Conor McGregor is a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion who’s also competed at welterweight. The UFC megastar previously hinted at fighting Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title. Usman, on his part, has consistently suggested that McGregor’s simply making empty threats and wouldn’t risk facing him.

While Kamaru Usman and McGregor have never fought, the welterweight kingpin has clashed with Jorge Masvidal. Usman holds a pair of wins over ‘Gamebred’ in their UFC welterweight title bouts. He’s also the first to secure a stoppage over Masvidal in the UFC.

Kamaru Usman’s dominance continues, while Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal seek to return to winning form

Kamaru Usman has gone 3-0 in the past calendar year. The 34-year-old is also ranked as the No. 1 pound-for-pound UFC fighter. The belief is Usman could defend his belt against Leon Edwards or Khamzat Chimaev in 2022.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal are on respective two-fight losing streaks. McGregor is recovering from an injured leg and has vowed to return stronger than ever in 2022.

Masvidal is dealing with an undisclosed injury. ‘Gamebred’ is expected to fight again next year, but an exact comeback date hasn’t been revealed.

Edited by Joshua Broom