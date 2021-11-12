"Find the old you" - Max Holloway gives Conor McGregor a piece of advice to help him make a successful UFC return

Max Holloway has given his former rival Conor McGregor a piece of advice. He has urged the Irishman to get back to his roots, find his best self and return to the octagon at the top of his game in 2022.

McGregor won't be fighting again in the UFC this year because of a leg injury he suffered at UFC 264 in July. His last victory came against Donald Cerrone in January 2020.

Speaking to RT Sport MMA, Holloway stressed that MMA fans would love to see the best versions of 'Blessed' and 'The Notorious' fight inside the octagon in a rematch.

"My advice to someone like that would be find the old you, man [McGregor]. Go back to your roots, go back to the beginning and get back on the horse you know. We want to see you back and let us give the fans what they want - the best Conor McGregor vs. the best Max Holloway. So go get back on that horse and go get better... I don't know do zen or do something... start finding your zen again and figure it out."

Max Holloway and Conor McGregor, who currently have identical 22-6 records in their professional MMA careers, faced off for the first time in the UFC way back in August 2013 at UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs. Sonnen.

McGregor won the preliminary card featherweight bout dominantly via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26). It was the Dublin native's 10th victory during a 15-fight winning streak, which was ended by Nate Diaz at UFC 196 in March 2016.

Max Holloway will square off against Yair Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 42 this weekend

No.1-ranked featherweight contender Max Holloway will take on No.3-ranked Yair Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 42 this Saturday. The winner of the main event bout will likely get the next title shot.

Alexander Volkanovski is the featherweight champion right now. He last defended his belt successfully at UFC 266 in September. 'The Great' defeated No.2 contender and fellow The Ultimate Fighter 29 head coach Brian Ortega via unanimous decision.

