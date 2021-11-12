Jorge Masvidal tells Conor McGregor to 'go back to fighting old dudes in bars' after the Irishman calls for 'Gamebred' to be stripped of his BMF belt

There's a rivalry brewing between UFC superstars Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor, especially after 'Gamebred' clapped back at McGregor after the Irishman criticized him for pulling out of his UFC 269 bout with Leon Edwards.

McGregor suggested that the Florida native should be stripped of the 'BMF' title for withdrawing from the fight. To nobody's surprise, Masvidal took exception to McGregor's comments and responded by tweeting:

"I guess you’re off your meds again barking up the wrong tree and don’t be upset your client was about to be blessed with the biggest pay day of his life and now you don’t get a dime off his whack ass. Too much man for you little guy go back to fighting old dudes in bars"

McGregor believes Masvidal should have honored his contract to fight Edwards, injured or not. McGregor also took time to make fun of Masvidal's signature Versace coat.

Meanwhile, Masvidal's comments are in reference to McGregor's history of assaulting elderly gentlemen in public. Living up to his nickname, 'The Notorious' got into trouble when he reportedly punched a known Irish mob boss following an argument in 2017.

In another incident in 2019, the Irishman punched yet another older pubgoer over a whiskey dispute.

Jorge Masvidal: You can't pay Conor McGregor enough money to fight me

It appears the ongoing social media feud between Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal could lead to a blockbuster matchup down the road. However, 'Gamebred' believes McGregor will avoid him no matter how much money they can potentially make together.

In a previous interview with MMA Junkie, the two-time UFC welterweight title challenger said:

"I’m full man size. He’s like a very small, fragile dude. He don’t want that. You can’t pay that man enough money, so that one’s OK. Don’t need it."

Presently, Conor McGregor is preparing for a 2022 return after recovering from a devastating injury he sustained at UFC 264. Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal could potentially be sidelined for multiple months due to his injury.

With the Irishman intent on making a comeback sometime next year, it's reasonable to assume that Masvidal's name will come up as a potential opponent for McGregor.

