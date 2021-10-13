"Try to break this dude as fast as possible" - Justin Gaethje discusses his gameplan for Michael Chandler fight at UFC 268

Justin Gaethje is determined to knock out Michael Chandler when they face off at UFC 268 in New York on November 6.

Speaking with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, 'The Highlight' discussed his gameplan to tackle 'Iron' in their upcoming fight.

"You know, being a wrestler, being a competitor his whole life, I think he's gonna come out firing shots. I think it's gonna be a great fight... Will he start wrestling after I start landing big shots? I'm not sure, probably. I've been defending takedowns my entire life. So, if he wants to waste energy there, that's fine. When he stands up, he won't be able to block his face anymore. I think he's a fighter. He gets really extended... I think I'm gonna go out there and try to break this dude as fast as possible, as violently as possible, obviously!"

Both Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler are coming off defeats in title fights. The former lost as interim champion to Khabib Nurmagomedov in a unification bout at UFC 254 last October.

Meanwhile, the former Bellator lightweight champ suffered a defeat at the hands of Charles Oliveira in a showdown for the vacant belt at UFC 262 in May this year.

Gaethje holds a 22-3 record in his MMA career, while Chandler is 22-6 so far.

Coach Trevor Wittman is training Justin Gaethje, Rose Namajunas and Kamaru Usman for UFC 268

Renowned MMA trainer Trevor Wittman will have a hectic UFC 268. He's set to guide three of his trainees, Justin Gaethje, Rose Namajunas and Kamaru Usman in consecutive fights at Madison Square Garden next month.

First up, Gaethje and Michael Chandler will square off in the third bout of the main card. Following what is likely to be a lightweight title eliminator, UFC women's strawweight champion Namajunas will make the first defense of her second reign as a champ.

'Thug Rose' will take on No.1 contender and former titleholder Zhang Weili in the co-main event of the night.

Last but not least, UFC welterweight champion Usman will defend his belt against Colby Covington in a rematch. That clash will serve as the pay-per-view's headliner.

