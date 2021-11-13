'Not even DC can challenge the integrity of what I just did' - Justin Gaethje appreciates Daniel Cormier for admitting that he's next in line for lightweight title shot

Justin Gaethje has given props to Daniel Cormier after Cormier admitted he deserves the next shot at the UFC lightweight title. "The Highlight" and Cormier were involved in a war of words on social media after Islam Makhachev’s spectacular submission win over Dan Hooker at UFC 267 on October 30th.

During Islam Makhachev’s UFC 267 post-fight octagon interview, Daniel Cormier suggested that Makhachev deserves the next UFC lightweight title shot. Justin Gaethje subsequently accused DC of being biased since the latter is friends with Makhachev.

After Justin Gaethje’s unanimous decision win over Michael Chandler at UFC 268 on November 6th, DC took to his YouTube channel and asserted that Gaethje ought to be awarded the next title shot.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Justin Gaethje addressed DC’s latest statements. "The Highlight" was asked whether he appreciates the fact that DC admitted that he deserves the next title shot and that Islam Makhachev ought to fight someone else before a potential title shot. Gaethje responded by stating:

“Yeah, absolutely. I mean, hey, it’s got me in trouble many times in my life, but I consider myself a straight shooter. When I see something, I speak to it. When I saw that happen that night, I said what I thought. And I was unhappy. If DC was in my shoes and someone was trying to pass him up, take money off his table, take food away from his family; he would’ve said the same thing. So, that’s his friend. And if you ain’t doing sh** for your friends, then I; I got respect for what he tried to do. But, again, not even DC can challenge the f**king integrity of what I just did.”

You can watch Justin Gaethje’s interview in the video below:

Justin Gaethje’s next fight could be a rematch of his epic war with Dustin Poirier

Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier are both former interim UFC lightweight champions. Both men came up short in their respective bids to win the undisputed UFC lightweight title, losing to then-champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Another factor that connects the two revered lightweight veterans is their all-out war that transpired in April of 2018. The thrilling fight witnessed Dustin Poirier defeat Justin Gaethje via fourth-round TKO.

Many believe that Justin Gaethje has improved in leaps and bounds since their first encounter. Gaethje’s only loss since then came against the legendary Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Presently, reigning UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is set to defend his title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 on December 11th.

If Poirier were to beat Oliveira and win the title, the MMA community would likely be in for another epic war between him and "The Highlight."

Justin Gaethje could soon face "The Diamond" in a rematch with a chance to avenge his 2018 loss and win the elusive undisputed UFC lightweight title.

