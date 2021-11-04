"He's doing an A+ job" - Kamaru Usman reacts to Khamzat Chimaev's performance at UFC 267, talks about potential fight with 'Borz'

Kamaru Usman has weighed in on Khamzat Chimaev’s spectacular first-round submission victory over Li Jingliang at UFC 267. The reigning UFC welterweight champion praised Chimaev and indicated that he could fight ‘The Chechen Wolf’ down the line.

Speaking to Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin Iole, Kamaru Usman was asked about Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 267 matchup and a potential fight between them. Usman responded by stating:

“I think, you know, he’s a young guy that’s doing what he’s supposed to do with the opposition that he’s presented. You know, he’s doing the right thing and I’m proud of him. More power to him, you know, to be able to do that with guys, you know, that are presented to you at a certain level. He’s doing an A+ job with these guys.”

He continued:

“If you look at it, some boxers will come out. Boxers are 20-0, 19 knockouts. And you look down at the record, ‘Uh, who’s that guy? Who’s that guy?’ Because these guys have to grow in the sport. They have to really, you know, they’re fed the right way. They’re really positioned the right way, to where they grow in the sport. So, by the time they get to the top, they’re scary individuals. And so, yeah, he’s doing the best that he can with the opposition that he’s been presented. So, more power to him, you know? Respect. You know, if I’m still here, by the time he’s here, and that time comes; then we’ll talk about that, and we’ll deal with that.”

Kamaru Usman was also questioned about Khamzat Chimaev possibly being just one fight away from a title shot or perhaps even getting a title shot in his very next fight. Usman addressed this and said that while it’s natural for the MMA community to be excited about the next big thing, the rankings exist for a reason.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ added that he has no problem with the excitement surrounding the new star in his division, but he’s more than capable of taking on all challengers, including Khamzat Chimaev.

Watch Kamaru Usman’s conversation with Kevin Iole below:

‘Chaos’ could throw a wrench into the plans of a possible Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight

With Kamaru Usman starting to lap through the welterweight division's top 5, the 170lbs ranks are waiting for a new star to emerge. Khamzat Chimaev could be that star, boasting a perfect 10-0 record and having absorbed just 1 strike across 4 UFC fights. Many believe he may be just one or two fights away from a title shot.

Reigning champion Kamaru Usman is the favorite heading into this weekend's fight against Colby Covington. Nevertheless, staying true to his moniker, 'Chaos' could turn the tables by beating the Nigerian.

Either way, Khamzat Chimaev seems destined to meet either Colby Covington or Kamaru Usman inside the octagon at some point down the line. Veteran referee 'Big' John McCarthy believes both Covington and Usman could give 'Borz' a hard time inside the cage.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Avinash Tewari