"Not even close" - Michael Chandler doesn't agree that Islam Makhachev is the UFC's 'next best thing' after Khabib Nurmagomedov

Michael Chandler doesn't believe Islam Makhachev is close to being as good as Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khabib dominated the UFC lightweight division for years. He retired last September as the longest reigning 155-pound champion in the world's biggest MMA promotion.

'The Eagle' is currently training Makhachev, as well as his other compatriots, alongside American Kickboxing Academy coach Javier Mendez. Both Khabib and Mendez have claimed Makhachev is the next big thing in MMA.

However, former UFC title challenger Chandler begs to differ. He believes Khabib Nurmagomedov made the best lightweight fighters look like ordinary people, while Islam Makhachev has only fought one top-10 contender so far. During his appearance at UFC 268 media day, 'Iron' said:

"No, not even close. I mean are they similar? Absolutely. Are they brothers and teammates? Yes, absolutely. But what Khabib has accomplished , it wasn't Khabib's skillset. It was the mystique that surrounded Khabib's accomplishments inside the sport. Undefeated and making every super-human guy inside the division look like a mere mortal. So I wouldn't say he's the next big thing whatsoever. I do think he is very good... But when you start comparing those two, he's not just there yet."

Watch Michael Chandler speak at UFC 268 media day below:

Makhachev defeated Dan Hooker at UFC 267 last weekend via first-round submission. The victory helped him move above Chandler to No.4 in the UFC lightweight rankings. 'Iron' is now ranked No.5.

Islam Makhachev wants the next lightweight title shot

After defeating 'The Hangman' on Fight Island, Islam Makhachev demanded a lightweight title shot during his post-fight octagon interview with Daniel Cormier. He added that he deserves the right to challenge the 155-pound champion over the victor of Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje's upcoming clash at UFC 268.

"Because all these guys are old, you know. They fight for the title many times. That's why they lose, win and they just come to make business. But I'm coming for taking this belt. And keep this belt many years... Thank you, everyone!"

Watch Islam Makhachev's UFC 267 post-fight interview below:

Chandler and Gaethje will square off this Saturday at UFC 268 in New York. The winner of the fight is likely to get the next lightweight title shot against either champion Charles Oliveira or No.1 contender Dustin Poirier, who are set to fight a month later at UFC 269.

