"That's why he retired the GOAT" - Michael Bisping believes Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler showed how good Khabib Nurmagomedov truly was

Michael Bisping, keeping Justin Gaethje's performance against Michael Chandler in mind, believes Khabib Nurmagomedov's ability to walk through some of the greatest fighters in the UFC with ease was incredible.

Gaethje and Chandler put on an absolute barnburner in the UFC 268 main card opener. Michael Bisping recently suggested the quality of the pair only goes to show how remarkable former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, 'The Count' hailed Khabib as the GOAT.

"It shows just how bloody good Khabib Nurmagomedov is, doesn't it? Let's be honest. All these guys are now fighting for a shot at the belt. Khabib went through them with relative ease. But hey, that's why he retired the GOAT."

Michael Bisping believes Justin Gaethje has earned a title shot

After Justin Gaethje put on a classic against Michael Chandler at Madison Square Garden this past weekend, Michael Bisping believes he's proved why he's towards the top of the weight class. 'The Count' went on to declare that Gaethje has done enough to warrant another shot at gold.

Backing Dustin Poirier to dethrone Charles Oliviera in their title fight at UFC 269 next month, Bisping claimed the next championship clash will be fought between Gaethje and 'The Diamond'.

"I got Justin Gaethje, fighting next, for the belt. He's going to take on, in my opinion, the winner of Poirier vs. Charles Oliveira. So I think we're going to see Justin Gaethje taking on Dustin Poirier sometime in the near future. But who knows. Maybe I'm completely off on that one."

Hard to deny him after a performance like that. Gaethje says he wants Oliveira in Brasil or Poirier in Louisiana, depending on what happens Dec. 11.Hard to deny him after a performance like that.

For Michael Bisping's vision for the UFC lightweight division to come true, Poirier will have to outperform reigning champ Oliveira on December 11, something that is easier said than done.

Also in contention are Benil Dariush and Islam Makhachev. Both men currently sit inside the top five and have built impressive winning streaks. It stands to reason the pair could collide in a future title eliminator.

