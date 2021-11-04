"Smash this guy" - Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov's FaceTime call with Kamaru Usman ahead of UFC 268

Khabib Nurmagomedov offered some words of support for Kamaru Usman ahead of his UFC 268 main event against Colby Covington.

Khabib FaceTimed Usman and claimed he wanted 'The Nigerian Nightmare' to "smash" Covington to retain his UFC welterweight championship. The interaction was featured in episode three of the UFC 268 Embedded series.

'The Eagle' also added that he hated the Embedded series during his time as an active competitor in the UFC.

"Really good to see you, brother. Play as well as smash this guy [Colby Covington] and defend the belt. My energy with you, brother... I just want to say I'm tired about embedded. Let me enjoy with my life. I really want him to smash this guy like the first time. Let's go, Kamaru. Pound-for-pound best in the world. Kamaru Usman, Nigerian Nightmare, African Power. Let's go, brother! I'm with you."

Both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Kamaru Usman are managed by Ali Abdelaziz

Khabib Nurmagomedov, the longest reigning lightweight champion in UFC history, and current UFC welterweight titleholder Kamaru Usman are both managed by Dominance MMA CEO Ali Abdelaziz.

In a recent conversation with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, Abdelaziz suggested Usman will most likely surpass Khabib as the greatest fighter of all time.

"You gotta start talking about Kamaru the same as Khabib. Because Kamaru is actually gonna pass Khabib's number. The only close fight Kamaru had, it was Colby. And he's gonna right the wrong, November 6."

'The Eagle' (29-0) was unbeaten in his professional MMA career. He announced his retirement from the sport after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 last October.

Meanwhile, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' (19-1) is currently the No.1-ranked pound-for-pound star in the UFC. He has made four successful title defenses since winning the belt from Tyron Woodley at UFC 235 in March 2019. He pushed away the challenge of Gilbert Burns and retained his belt twice against Jorge Masvidal.

