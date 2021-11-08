"One of the best fights ever" - Watch Michael Bisping's live octagon-side reaction to Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler fight at UFC 268

MMA legend Michael Bisping was all praise for Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler. 'The Count' was present octagon-side for Saturday night's UFC 268 event at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Among the amazing fights at UFC 268, the one fight that truly stood out was Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler. It's a fight that many, including Bisping, are hailing as "one of the best fights ever."

In a reaction video posted to his official YouTube channel, Michael Bisping explained just how incredible it was to witness Justin Gaethje’s three-round war with Michael Chandler.

“Chandler’s looking really good, really good; hands are looking hard, fast, sharp. [He’s] chopping up the f**king leg… Oh my God! Talk about living up to the hype. That was amazing. What a round. This was a crazy round.”

Michael Bisping then showed former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez sitting nearby and noted that ‘The Underground King’ holds wins over both Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler. Bisping said:

Bisping also reacted towards the shift in momentum in the fight, where a dazed Chandler shot for takedowns which were brilliantly stuffed by Gaethje. ‘The Count’ added:

“Wow! How is he still… alive? One of the best fights ever, Justin Gaethje. Oh my God! That was f**king insane. Insane.”

You can watch Michael Bisping’s reaction to the UFC 268 lightweight bout between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler in the video below:

Justin Gaethje aims to face the winner of the UFC 269 lightweight title bout

Having defeated Michael Chandler via unanimous decision at UFC 268, Justin Gaethje gave props to him during the post-fight octagon interview. Demanding a title shot, Gaethje said:

“Hopefully it’s Oliveira in Brazil or Poirier down in Louisiana, I don’t give a f**k... “I’m ranked No. 2. I just got an impressive win. Of course. Who else? DC [Daniel Cormier] ain’t out here so I’m the only motherf***er left.”

Presently, reigning UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is set to defend his title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 on December 11. The winner of this fight will likely defend their title in early 2022. However, the UFC is yet to officially confirm who’ll receive the next shot at the 155-pound belt.

No. 4-ranked UFC lightweight Islam Makhachev picked up a spectacular win at UFC 267 last month, and many believe the Dagestani fighter has entered the title mix at lightweight. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen whether or not Justin Gaethje’s UFC 268 performance earns him the title shot before Makhachev.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Don't know who to bet on at UFC 268? Watch our bold predictions to unearth a winner!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh