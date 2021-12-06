"She got in a fist fight with a bouncer at a bar" - Dana White details bar fight involving Julianna Pena that got her sued

Dana White recently shared a story about Julianna Pena getting into a bar fight.

During a chat with TMZ Sports, White discussed an incident that saw the number one women's bantamweight contender involved in a physical altercation at a bar. The clash apparently led to 'The Venezuelan Vixen' getting sued for her actions.

"She's [Julianna Pena] is savage, you know. She is an absolute lunatic... She got sued... She got into a full-blown fist fight with a bouncer at a bar and the bouncer called the police, let's put it that way."

Julianna Pena will fight Amanda Nunes for the bantamweight title at UFC 269

Julianna Pena will take on Amanda Nunes in the co-main event of UFC 269 this weekend. The five-round co-main event will be for the women's bantamweight title.

'The Venezuelan Vixen' has won only two of her last four fights in the UFC. In her last outing, the 32-year-old defeated Sara McMann with a third-round rear-naked choke at UFC 257.

Pena will have a tough task ahead of her as Nunes has been running through her competition for years. The 'Lioness' has won her last 12 fights and hasn't suffered a loss since 2014.

As well as at 135 pounds, the Brazilian is also reigning over the featherweight division of the UFC.

Not many in the MMA community believe Pena has any chance whatsoever of having her hand raised on Saturday.

However, in a recent interview with TMZ Sports, 'The Venezuelan Vixen' sent a message to everyone doubting her ahead of her clash with the Brazilian.

"I feel like a lot of people are sleeping on me and they think that I'm a sacrificial lamb but I definitely think that, you know, I know that I'm definitely not a sacrificial lamb and everyone loves an underdog. So, I'm just ready to get out there and bring something better to the table."

