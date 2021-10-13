"Make this for the BMF title" - Daniel Cormier gives his take on Jorge Masvidal vs. Leon Edwards

Daniel Cormier wants the world's biggest MMA promotion to make Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards fight for the BMF title in December.

After days of speculation, a welterweight bout between long-time rivals Masvidal and Edwards has all but been confirmed for UFC 269 on December 11.

ESPN commentator and analyst Cormier feels the Jorge Masvidal vs. Leon Edwards bout should be contested for a new BMF belt.

"He's [Leon Edwards] won and he's won and he's won. But there always seems to be something missing. I believe that if you really want to market this thing for Edwards, if you really want to truly propel him into that title fight, stick a belt on him. You make this [fight against Jorge Masvidal] for the BMF title. Why? He just beat Nate Diaz who fought for the BMF title. Now he's fighting the guy that won the BMF title. Make another belt. It doesn't really have to matter because the BMF title came out of thin air. Let Jorge keep that version of it. Make another BMF title and if Rocky wins, now you got him walking around with a belt."

Masvidal won the celebratory first-of-its-kind BMF championship at UFC 244 in November 2019. He defeated Nate Diaz to capture the belt.

'Gamebred' won the encounter via doctor's stoppage at the end of round three. Diaz suffered a severe cut over his right eye and the doctor claimed the Stockton native could not continue.

Jorge Masvidal unsuccessfully challenged UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman in his last two fights

Jorge Masvidal's first UFC title shot happened by chance. He agreed to step in on short notice to replace Gilbert Burns at UFC 251 in Abu Dhabi.

Masvidal took the fight against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman after Burns tested positive for COVID-19 just a week before the bout.

The 36-year-old American star went the distance against 'The Nigerian Nightmare' in a dull affair. He eventually lost via unanimous decision.

The rematch between the two welterweights took place at UFC 261 in April. Usman knocked out Masvidal in the second frame this time around.

Before the two title fight losses, Jorge Masvidal was on a three-bout winning streak. It included victories over Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz in 2019.

