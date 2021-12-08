"I'm definitely up there" - Dustin Poirier on who is deserving of the Fighter of the Year accolade for 2021

Dustin Poirier seemingly believes he deserves to be considered for 2021’s Fighter of the Year award.

In an interview with Morning Kombat, Poirier opened up on multiple topics, including his upcoming bout for the undisputed UFC lightweight title. The interviewer notably alluded to Kamaru Usman’s incredible run this year as competition for 'The Diamond's' award chances.

He highlighted that Dustin Poirier, too, has been brilliant inside the octagon in 2021. The Louisiana native secured two consecutive stoppage wins over MMA megastar Conor McGregor in January and July of this year. On that note, the Louisiana native was asked whether he feels he could be named the Fighter of the Year for 2021. Poirier responded by stating:

“I don’t know. I guess the fans need to vote and figure that out. I gotta win Saturday first, but I’m definitely up there.”

Watch Dustin Poirier address the possibility of being named Fighter of the Year 2021, as well as other topics, in the video below:

Winning the UFC lightweight title at UFC 269 could be the precursor to a potential run at welterweight for Dustin Poirier

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier is set to face current UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for the title at UFC 269. A veteran of the sport, Poirier recently insinuated he has no plans of slowing inside the cage.

Dustin Poirier revealed he aims to win the title at UFC 269 and could then move up to the welterweight division. ‘The Diamond’ said:

“No, I’m not retiring. I’m 32, man. I feel good. You see the way I’m moving out here today. I feel good. I’m having fun. If anything, I’ll go up. I’ll probably go to 170; if anything. But no, honestly, my goal isn’t to try to have the most successful title defenses. I don’t know. We’ll see. One day at a time. I can’t look; none of that is even a reality until December 11th happens, and I get my hand raised. I have to do that first before we can even go into these conversations because I don’t know what’s next. I live my life one day at a time, man; a quarter-mile at a time.”

A fight between Dustin Poirier and UFC welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman would surely be an intriguing clash of styles. Many in the MMA community believe if Poirier does move to 170 pounds, he could face his teammate-turned-foe Colby Covington in an epic grudge match.

