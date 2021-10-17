Watch: Jorge Masvidal clotheslines Paige VanZant’s husband Austin Vanderford in AEW ring

Jorge Masvidal has showcased yet another facet of his sports entertainment skills. He's been trying his hand at professional wrestling.

‘Gamebred’, who’s been making appearances for the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) organization as of late, appears to be working on his pro-wrestling skills as well as his usual MMA training.

In a video posted by Austin Vanderford, who is married to former UFC star Paige VanZant, on Instagram, Masvidal can be seen landing a picture-perfect clothesline on the Bellator middleweight.

The two-time UFC welterweight title challenger knocked Vanderford down in what seemed to be a practice session, which most pro-wrestlers take part in prior to competing in front of a live crowd. Vanderford's caption notably contained Masvidal’s catchphrase, “Baptized.”

Watch Jorge Masvidal’s clothesline on Austin Vanderford below:

Jorge Masvidal and his fellow American Top Team teammates, including former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos and current BKFC star Paige VanZant, have been making cameo appearances at AEW events as of late.

The MMA fighters representing the gym have been doing so as part of an AEW storyline that has seen ATT owner Dan Lambert, a longtime professional wrestling fan, try to assert his dominance in the organization.

On the October 15 episode of AEW Rampage, dos Santos made his official professional wrestling debut in a six-man tag team match.

Furthermore, Jorge Masvidal once again delivered a flying knee to former WWE superstar Chris Jericho.

Austin Vanderford’s Bellator title shot and Jorge Masvidal’s comeback

Austin Vanderford is undefeated as a professional MMA fighter. He's coming off an impressive unanimous decision win over Fabian Edwards. Vanderford beat Edwards at Bellator 259 in May and is expected to face reigning Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi for the title next.

Meanwhile, UFC megastar Jorge Masvidal is currently on a two-fight losing streak. Both of Masvidal’s losses came against reigning 170-pound champ Kamaru Usman. His most recent appearance ended with a brutal second-round KO at the hands of 'The Nigerian Nightmare' at UFC 261.

Jorge Masvidal is set to make his highly anticipated return to the octagon on December 11. He's set to face longtime rival Leon Edwards at UFC 269.

