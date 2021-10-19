"That's a tough one to call" - Michael Bisping breaks down Leon Edwards vs. Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal is scheduled to take on Leon Edwards in a much anticipated grudge match at UFC 269. Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has now weighed in on the upcoming fight between 'Rocky' and 'Gamebred'.

Both Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal have victories over Nate Diaz. While both were dominant in their wins, Bisping noted that his compatriot was rocked by Diaz in the final round.

However, Michael Bisping believes Leon Edwards is bigger, stronger and has a cleaner technique compared to Jorge Masvidal. In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'The Count' said:

"I mean that's a tough one to call, isn't it? You know, they both fought Nate Diaz. Masvidal destroyed Nate Diaz. I'm sorry all you Diaz fanboys, he did. All right the fight was stopped because of a cut but it was quite the boxing lesson that he was putting on Nate Diaz. On the flip side, Leon Edwards malhandled Nate Diaz for five rounds but in the fifth round got caught with one punch. And it's weird, that's the thing that stands out. That must p*ss Leon off a lot. So they both handled Nate Diaz but of course MMA math doesn't stack up. So I don't even know why I'm bringing that up. All I know is, Leon's probably the bigger guy, he's probably got the cleaner technique. I would say he's the stronger guy, right."

Jorge Masvidal discusses the Leon Edwards fight

Jorge Masvidal recently weighed in on the booking of his upcoming fight with Leon Edwards. According to 'Gamebred', 'Rocky' is receiving the biggest paycheck of his career because of him. Masvidal told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour:

“I know that he’s getting his biggest paycheck ever and it’s because of me. And the whole time, from the start of him calling me out, I’ve always said I’m going to fight this guy, but when I say. The whole time he was saying that he wasn’t going to fight me, then I said, ‘You know what? I’m going to fight you right now.’ And guess what? Who’s fighting me right now? So as this interview goes down and the words spread and people copy and paste this, he does what I say, when I say. So we’re fighting again when I say."

