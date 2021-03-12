"Inside or outside the cage" - Leon Edwards targets Jorge Masvidal revenge fight in the future

UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards has confirmed he wants revenge on Jorge Masvidal.

At UFC Fight Night: Till vs Masvidal back in 2019, Leon Edwards came out victorious against Gunnar Nelson in the co-main event, before Darren Till was brutally knocked out by Masvidal in the main event. After the bout, the two men had an interaction backstage that ended in Jorge giving Leon the now infamous “three piece and a soda”.

Leon Edwards' fury

Ever since then, fans have wondered whether or not the pair will ever meet inside the octagon, but up to this point, the fight hasn’t come to fruition.

Leon Edwards is currently preparing to fight Belal Muhammad this weekend in a contest that he hopes will land him a shot at UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Masvidal, on the other hand, is expected to return later this year to take on Usman himself in a rematch for the belt.

During an interview with RT Sport, Edwards made it clear that he hasn’t forgotten about what Masvidal did to him.

“100% [he has unfinished business with Masvidal]. I’ve been pushing for that Jorge fight since the incident happened. He turned me down, made excuses, but his day will come. After this fight we’ll look towards Usman, obviously he’s the last guy to beat me so I’d love to get that win back. But Jorge is definitely gonna happen, inside or outside of the cage, you know. So that’s gonna happen no matter what.”

It’s important for Leon Edwards to focus on the task at hand so he doesn’t get caught out this weekend. But at the same time, it’s nice to see him making plans for the future, after being consistently criticized for not promoting himself enough.

Whether you think he’s fallen victim to this or not, nobody can deny how impressive his winning streak has been at 170 pounds.

Some fans are of the belief that the matchup of styles wouldn’t be great for Jorge Masvidal, which is why he hasn’t taken up Leon Edwards’ invitation to fight him yet. Regardless of what happens, this is the kind of fight that has history fans can invest in - which is always great news for the UFC.