"The dusty road is not done and dusted for Dustin Poirier" - Michael Bisping weighs in on 'The Diamond' considering retirement after UFC 269 loss

Michael Bisping believes Dustin Poirier should not hang up his gloves just yet.

According to 'The Count', the loss at UFC 269 does not mark the end of the road for Poirier. In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Bisping stated that 'The Diamond' still has a path to becoming a world champion:

"Anybody that knows Dustin Poirier knows what a warrior that he is. The fights that he put on will be remembered for years to come. He will be known as one of the best of his era... I believe a fight with Conor McGregor will be there. I believe that if he beats Conor McGregor in the final matchup, he would then be up to get a title fight at the end of 2022, early 2023 because that little clusterf**k that's going on with Beneil [Dariush], with Islam [Makhachev], with Justin Gaethje, even Michael Chandler's still floating about... let them fight it out amongst them. Come back, beat the superstar Conor McGregor, stand back and get your title... the longer winding dusty road is not done and dusted for Dustin Poirier. I see a future where he can still be the champion," said Michael Bisping.

Dustin Poirier has lost twice in undisputed title fights

Dustin Poirier has had two shots at becoming the undisputed UFC champion and came up short both times.

The first instance was when, after winning the interim title against Max Holloway, 'The Diamond' got a chance to unify it against Khabib Nurmaogmedov at UFC 242.

At one point during the fight, Poirier appeared to have 'The Eagle' in trouble with a guillotine choke. However, Nurmagomedov got out and went on to submit the Louisiana native in the third round.

'The Diamond' then bounced back and stacked up a three-fight win streak with impressive victories over Dan Hooker and Conor McGregor. This earned him another shot at the coveted lightweight title against Charles Oliveira. Unfortunately, Poirier could not cross the finish line and again got submitted via a rear-naked choke in the third round.

