"By third or fourth-round stoppage" - Michael Chandler gives his prediction for Dustin Poirier vs. Charles Oliveira

Michael Chandler has given his take on the expected lightweight title clash between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier. The fight does not yet have a set date but the UFC is supposedly hoping to book it for December's UFC 269 pay-per-view.

Michael Chandler recently made an appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour. On the show, the former Bellator champ discussed the potential title fight. Chandler is currently coming off a loss to Oliveira and had the following to say about 'Do Bronx'.

"I think they're both complete fighters. I think Oliveira has shown over his last couple of fights, especially in the fight against me, his hands have come along. He is basic and he hits hard. He hits harder than we think. His grappling is obviously...has always been on point."

While Chandler clearly respects Oliveira as a fighter, he went on to state that he believes it will be Dustin Poirier who leaves the fight victorious.

"But I just think Dustin Poirier is a little bit better in every area. I think Dustin Poirier's cardio, I think Dustin Poirier's ability to get him hurt and finish the fight like I wasn't able to do, is second to none. I think Dustin Poirier wins that fight by third or fourth-round stoppage."

Michael Chandler discusses his upcoming fight with Justin Gaethje

Whilst Michael Chandler will no doubt have one eye on the buildup to Oliveira vs. Poirier, his primary focus right now will be on his own upcoming fight against Justin Gaethje. The pair are scheduled to meet at a stacked UFC 268 pay-per-view on November 6.

Chandler had the following to say about his matchup with 'The Highlight':

"I said Justin Gaethje's name no less than a dozen times in the media. My managers have said his name a thousand times. So that was a fight that we wanted. That's a fight the fans want to see."

Check out Michael Chandler's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

