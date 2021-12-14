"We need to appreciate this man for the work that he does" - Daniel Cormier lauds Jon Anik for keeping calm during Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena 

In the midst of everything that has been said about Daniel Cormier and his prowess on the mic, 'DC' recently shone a light on UFC play-by-play lead Jon Anik.

Although he has received a lot of flak for his own mic-work, the former two-division UFC champion chose to shift the attention to one of the best in the business.

He particularly lauded Anik's ability to maintain composure during some of the best and craziest fights. That includes the shocking UFC 269 co-main event between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes this past weekend.

The former double champ revealed that Joe Rogan and himself could barely contain themselves while watching Pena choke Nunes out. Anik, on the other hand, kept his cool, calling the fight with the utmost professionalism. In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Cormier said:

"There's never been a better guy in the UFC in that seat than Jon Anik. There is no play-by-play guy that has ever been better. I don't know if the UFC will ever get one that's gonna be better than Jon Anik. So appreciate the professionalism. When Amanda Nunes was losing, Joe and I just literally screamed and yelled like school girls. In that most insane moment, Jon Anik can still be a professional. He's a pro's pro. We need to appreciate this man for the work that he does."

Daniel Cormier lauds Joe Rogan for his commitment to the art

Joe Rogan has been a mainstay on the UFC's commentary desk for as long as most fans can remember.

Regardless of juggling multiple responsibilities, including running a thriving podcast and being a successful stand-up comedian, Joe Rogan somehow manages to find time to call fights for the UFC.

This is something that fans and Daniel Cormier alike are grateful for.

"There is something that Joe Rogan brings to a podcast that nobody else does. The intrigue, the it-factor that Rogan carries, the synergy that he has with Jon Anik," Cormier said.

Daniel Cormier, Joe Rogan and Jon Anik have delivered some of the most unforgettable moments from the commentary desk. What they have to offer is something that most certainly cannot be replicated by many other commentary teams, if any at all.

