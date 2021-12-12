UFC 269 sets record for biggest gate of a non-Conor McGregor card in T-Mobile Arena history

UFC 269 was not only one of the most successful events of the year, but it has set the record for the biggest gate of a non-Conor McGregor card. MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter recently tweeted that UFC President Dana White has confirmed how big of a success UFC 269 has been.

Says tonight was the UFC's biggest gate for a non-McGregor fight in T-Mobile Arena history. White says that UFC 269 was amazing and he will have glowing reviews for anyone who he is asked about.Says tonight was the UFC's biggest gate for a non-McGregor fight in T-Mobile Arena history.

UFC 269 was one of the most exciting pay-per-view events of the year. It was a night that won't be forgotten, largely because of what happened in the two title bouts that closed the card at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, Charles Oliveira solidified his status as the lightweight champion after scoring a third-round submission over Dustin Poirier in his first title defense.

The co-headliner saw Julianna Pena stun the once invincible Amanda Nunes to become the new bantamweight champion in one of the biggest upsets in UFC history.

Fighters who earned bonuses for their impressive performances at UFC 269

Both Charles Oliveira and Julianna Pena were awarded the 'Performance of the Night' bonus of $50,000 for their spectacular finishes. However, they are far from the only fighters to take home bonus cheques.

On the UFC 269 main card, Sean O'Malley, who beat Raulian Paiva, and Kai Kara-France, who defeated Cody Garbrandt, secured sensational first-round technical knock-outs in their respective wins. The two fighters were also awarded 'Performance of the Night' bonuses of $50,000 each.

On the undercard, Bruno Silva was awarded $50,000 for his spectacular first-round TKO of Jordan Wright. Tai Tuivasa also bagged a performance bonus of $50,000 for his vicious knock-out win over Augusto Sakai.

In addition to POTN bonuses, UFC chiefs also offered a 'Fight of the Night' bonus to Dominick Cruz and Pedro Munhoz for their showstopping battle on the UFC 269 prelims. Both fighters were given a bonus cheque of $50,000.

Charles Oliviera holds the 'Performance of the Night' crown with a total of 12 bonuses to his name. Amanda Nunes has bagged the most 'POTN' bonuses in the women's division but UFC 269 was not her night.

Edited by Jack Cunningham