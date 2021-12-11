UFC 269: What channel is the UFC fight tonight (December 11, 2021)?

UFC 269 will be the final pay-per-view event of the year and it is full of intriguing matchups. The event will take place on Saturday, December 11 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

At the top of the UFC 269 card, lightweight title holder Charles Oliveira will take on Dustin Poirier, who attempts to finally become the undisputed lightweight champion, having only ever held the interim title for a brief period.

The co-main event of UFC 269 will see the two-division champion Amanda Nunes put her women’s bantamweight title on the line against Julianna Pena, who will look to pull off an upset and end the Brazilian’s 12-fight win streak in the UFC.

UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier - Television Channels

Here are the necessary details to watch the UFC 269 event live on television in the United States, the United Kingdom and India.

The early prelims, prelims and pay-per-view main card will be available for streaming live on ESPN Plus. The UFC 269 pay-per-view is priced at $69.99 for existing subscribers. Those who do not have a subscription can purchase one for $6.99 monthly and $69.99 annually.

However, it would be more economical for viewers to purchase the UFC Bundle. It comes at $89.98 with one year's ESPN Plus subscription and access to the UFC pay-per-view together.

For the prelims, viewers can also tune in to ESPN News, written as ESPNews. The platform is available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV and YouTube TV.

The early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass as well. Subscriptions cost $9.99 per month or $95.99 per year.

United Kingdom

The UFC 269 prelims and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free BT Sport monthly passes are available at £25 and are cancellable at any time.

India

The UFC 269 main card will be broadcast live on Indian television on channels Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi). The main card will be simulcast on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 for a month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year.

