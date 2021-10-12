UFC 269 fight card: Which fights have been announced for the blockbuster PPV event so far?

UFC 269 is being hailed as one of the most stacked cards of 2021 and will feature not one but two world title matchups.

UFC 269 is expected to be headlined by a lightweight title fight between reigning champion Charles Oliveira and challenger Dustin Poirier. Meanwhile, the UFC 269 co-headlining bout will feature a women’s bantamweight title matchup as Amanda Nunes puts her 135-pound belt on the line against Julianna Pena.

UFC @ufc The UFC BW title is back on the books for December 🗓👊 @Amanda_Leoa and @VenezuelanVixen are set to square off at #UFC269 The UFC BW title is back on the books for December 🗓👊 @Amanda_Leoa and @VenezuelanVixen are set to square off at #UFC269. https://t.co/ANSTPeqyYX

UFC 269 also boasts a long-awaited grudge match between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards. The longtime rivals are set to collide in a highly anticipated welterweight bout.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Comment from Leon Edwards' ( @Leon_edwardsmma ) manager Tim Simpson on booking Jorge Masvidal bout ... "Despite earning the next title shot, Rocky has always been willing to fight Jorge first, provided the terms were correct (CONT) Comment from Leon Edwards' (@Leon_edwardsmma) manager Tim Simpson on booking Jorge Masvidal bout ... "Despite earning the next title shot, Rocky has always been willing to fight Jorge first, provided the terms were correct (CONT)

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN "... We are very happy with the deal, and excited to compete in December, and then for a world title thereafter." "... We are very happy with the deal, and excited to compete in December, and then for a world title thereafter."

Additionally, a few other notable fights featuring former champions such as Dominick Cruz and Cody Garbrandt are also set to transpire at UFC 269.

UFC 269 full card

While any given fight card is always subject to change, as of this time, below are the fights that are expected to take place at UFC 269:

Main event: Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier (lightweight)

Co-main event: Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena (women's bantamweight)

Jorge Masvidal vs. Leon Edwards (welterweight)

Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O'Malley (bantamweight)

Dominick Cruz vs. Pedro Munhoz (bantamweight)

Cody Garbrandt vs. Kai Kara-France (flyweight)

Gillian Robertson vs. Priscila Cachoeira (women's flyweight)

Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley (bantamweight)

Andre Muniz vs. Dricus Du Plessis (middleweight)

Ryan Hall vs. Darrick Minner (featherweight)

Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell (flyweight)

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Geoff Neal (welterweight)

Maycee Barber vs. TBA

UFC 269 – Charles Oliveira’s reign or Dustin Poirier’s destiny?

Dustin Poirier came up short in his UFC lightweight title unification matchup against Khabib Nurmagomedov in September 2019. Since then, the former interim UFC lightweight champion has amassed a three-fight win streak.

Poirier's trio of wins included a unanimous decision victory over Dan Hooker and a pair of victories against Conor McGregor. Coming off back-to-back TKO wins over a megastar like McGregor, Poirier has all the momentum on his side as he aims to capture the undisputed UFC lightweight title.

The final hurdle in Poirier's incredible run to the undisputed title is reigning titleholder Charles Oliveira. Needless to say, with a shot at UFC gold and a potential fourth fight with Conor McGregor on the horizon, Poirier's on the cusp of legendary status.

The UFC 269 main event is one of epic proportions, as are several other matchups on the fight card. The pay-per-view will take place on December 11, 2021.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Dustin Poirier has agreed to challenge Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title at UFC 269 on Dec. 11.Representatives for Poirier confirmed the agreement to @bokamotoESPN following Poirier tweeting, "Signed, Sealed, Delivered." Dustin Poirier has agreed to challenge Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title at UFC 269 on Dec. 11.Representatives for Poirier confirmed the agreement to @bokamotoESPN following Poirier tweeting, "Signed, Sealed, Delivered." https://t.co/0ZHrRu9d4O

