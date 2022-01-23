Belal Muhammad believes Francis Ngannou and Brandon Moreno will retain their titles at UFC 270

Belal Muhammad has weighed in on the upcoming title fights at UFC 270. The 33-year-old picked Francis Ngannou and Brandon Moreno to retain their respective titles.

Taking to Twitter, ‘Remember the Name’ posted an image wherein he’s circled the pictures of the fighters he believes will win at UFC 270.

Referencing the pair of title fights that’ll headline UFC 270, Muhammad stated:

“2 and stills tonight’s”

Belal Muhammad’s most recent fight was a unanimous decision win against Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus in December 2021.

The No.5-ranked welterweight has recently been lobbying for a bout against UFC sensation Khamzat Chimaev. However, Muhammad’s next opponent and comeback date have yet to be officially revealed.

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou will face interim UFC heavyweight titleholder Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 tonight. The fight will headline the UFC 270 pay-per-view, with its victor walking away as the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion.

Meanwhile, the UFC 270 co-headlining matchup will see flyweight champion Brandon Moreno defend his title in a trilogy fight against Deiveson Figueiredo. Their first bout ended in a majority draw, with Figueiredo retaining his belt. However, the rematch saw Moreno win the title via third round submission.

Dan Hardy believes Ciryl Gane can stop Francis Ngannou in the later rounds at UFC 270

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, former UFC welterweight Dan Hardy suggested that the first 90 seconds of the Ngannou-Gane fight could go either way but will likely favor Cameroonian.

He explained that ‘The Predator’ will look to score a quick KO win against Ciryl Gane, adding that ‘Bon Gamin’ ought to stay away from Francis Ngannou’s power early in the fight. Furthermore, ‘The Outlaw’ predicted that Gane could gradually outwork Ngannou and secure a stoppage victory late in their fight.

Hardy said:

"I wouldn't be surprised if we see Ciryl Gane by a late stoppage. I think he's going to be able to frustrate Francis early…Get into the later rounds where Francis starts to look a bit labored and a bit tired. And then Ciryl will start to put the pressure on him. I think his elbows will be key and the flying knee that he has as well that we saw against Volkov... I think he'll feel confident to take those risks when Francis starts to look tired. I think we might see a fourth-round TKO or rear-naked choke with Francis on his knees, up against the fence and looking exhausted and a bit mentally broken."

Also Read Article Continues below

The UFC 270 fight card also features several other exciting matchups. You can check out our UFC 270 predictions here.

Watch: Who will win the biggest fight of 2022?

Edited by Josh Evanoff