UFC 270 bonuses: Which fighters took home $50,000?

UFC 270 delivered many exciting moments. Despite only having five finishes on the 11-fight card, the event kept fans engaged throughout.

Said Nurmagomedov and Vanessa Demopoulos were awarded the 'Performance of the Night' bonus for their spectacular finishes. They were rewarded with an additional cheque of $50,000 each.

Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo blew the roof off the Honda Center with a thrilling back-and-forth affair. They took home the 'Fight of the Night' honor and received a bonus of $50,000 each.

The main event saw Ciryl Gane suffer his first loss in MMA at the hands of Francis Ngannou. We also saw the crowning of a new champion in the co-main event as Deiveson Figueiredo edged out a razor-close decision victory over Brandon Moreno.

UFC 270 ended with Francis Ngannou getting his hand raised

Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane headlined UFC 270 in a heavyweight title unification bout. To the surprise of many, the fight went the full 25-minute distance. Ngannou put his grappling skills on display and won the fight via unanimous decision.

The three judges scored the contest 49-46, 48-47 and 48-47 in favor of 'The Predator'.

In the co-main event, 125-pounders Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo went toe-to-toe for the third time with the flyweight title on the line. The two went to war for 25 minutes and delivered a highly exciting fight for the fans.

In the end, it was 'Deus De Geurra' who ended up getting his hand raised via unanimous decision. All three judges scored the fight 48-47 in favor of the Brazilian.

The always-entertaining Michel Pereira took on Andre Fialho in a welterweight bout. The fight was a thrilling back-and-forth affair that ended with Pereira picking up a unanimous decision victory.

A highly intriguing bantamweight matchup between Cody Stamann and Said Nurmagomedov also went down on January 22. Nurmagomedov sent a strong statement to the bantamweight division by scoring a first-round submission victory against 'The Spartan'.

The main card for UFC 270 opened with a welterweight scrap between Trevin Giles and Michael Morales. Morales made quick work of Giles and scored a knockout in the opening round of the fight.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by C. Naik