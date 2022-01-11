"Mimic the Thrilla In Manila" - Brendan Schaub explains how Francis Ngannou fighting top-tier boxers could be huge

Francis Ngannou has recently expressed a desire to face top-tier heavyweight pugilists inside the boxing ring. Former UFC fighter Brendan Schuab believes the UFC heavyweight champion fighting big names in boxing could be huge for combat sports.

According to Schaub, Ngannou could fight heavyweight king Tyson Fury in Africa, mimicking the 'Thrilla in Manila'. Schaub also suggested 'The Predator' should face Anthony Joshua for the title of 'King of Africa'.

During an episode of The Schaub Show, 'Big Brown' said:

"With Africa, if there are other Francis Ngannous walking around out there and Francis has the ability from his success to give back to that community and build more Francis[es], dude a f***ing gold mine. Francis could start his own fight league there. He has the resources. He could do his fight with Fury in Africa, mimic the Thrilla in Manila where you have the UFC heavyweight champion, the hardest hitter of all time fighting Tyson Fury. Tyson Fury would go down there, he is not scared of that sh*t. Anthony Joshua was born in Africa. Although he has English descent, his mom moved there when he was like eight, but he was born and raised in Africa till he was like eight or nine."

The 'Thrilla in Manila' was the third showdown between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier, with Ali's WBA, WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles on the line. The bout took place on October 1, 1975 at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City, Philippines.

The contest derived its name from Ali's famous quote that the fight would be "a killa and a thrilla and a chilla, when I get that gorilla in Manila." Muhammad Ali won the fight via technical knockout after Frazier's corner threw in the towel at the end of the 14th round.

Francis Ngannou is confident of a bout against Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou recently indicated that he will push for a clause in his new UFC contract that allows him at least one boxing bout. Ngannou is confident of a showdown against Tyson Fury and 'The Gypsy King' also seems interested in the idea.

Ngannou recently said on the DAZN Boxing Show:

"I do believe that that fight will happen. I think Tyson Fury wants that fight to happen too, so eventually it will happen at some point. I first started boxing, you know, MMA for me was an opportunity and as I always say, I want to have a little bit of recall of boxing, it's not one-off stuff." [h/t Irish Mirror]

While a crossover to boxing still feels far off for Ngannou, it's clear he won't be content finishing his career without trying his hand inside the ring.

