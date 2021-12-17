"Francis has that quit in him" - Colby Covington isn't favoring Francis Ngannou in his title unification bout against Ciryl Gane

Colby Covington has suggested that Francis Ngannou will lose his upcoming championship fight against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 next month.

Ngannou, the reigning heavyweight champion, and Gane, the interim champion, are set to lock horns in a title unification bout at the Honda Center in Anaheim. Both fighters will be looking to come away with undisputed gold.

Colby Covington has given his take on how he believes the heavyweight title unification bout will play out. In an interview with Helen Yee, he was asked about his prediction for the much-anticipated matchup. ‘Chaos’ answered:

“That’s a tough one. I think Ciryl will get him. I think that with his footwork, and the way he moves around and kickboxes, and he’s real efficient with his energy. He’s not like, looking to load up and knock you out like Francis is. I think he’ll wear Francis out."

"We’ve seen in the past that Francis has that quit in him. You know, the first Stipe [Miocic] fight, he had a lot of quitting; I mean, and he put his head down. You could just see he gassed out, you know, all that muscle. You need a lot of oxygen to get to that muscle. So, my official prediction? I think Gane gets the heavyweight title.”

Colby Covington wants to fight Dustin Poirier

Colby Covington has also criticized his former ATT (American Top Team) teammate Dustin Poirier after the latter's loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269. Poirier was choked out by Oliveira in the third round of their bout, and the Brazilian retained his UFC lightweight title.

Following his second failed attempt at undisputed gold, Poirier has hinted that he is looking to move up to the welterweight division. Covington has seemingly called out 'The Diamond', saying:

"You’re [Poirier] going to defend that Jezebel of a wife you have. You’re gonna defend that little kid that’s a prop. You’re gonna be a good little b**ch. But Louisiana swamp trash Dustin ‘Soyier’ doesn’t want any of this work. He just wants to talk reckless in the media when he knows he’s not gonna fight me and say it’s on-site. What’s on-site? Anywhere, anyplace, anytime; name the site, Dustin. Let’s get this going.”

Furthermore, Colby Covington claimed that he’d fight ATT member and former best friend Jorge Masvidal, as well as Dustin Poirier, on the same night. He noted that between his two aforesaid rivals, it’s the Masvidal fight that intrigues him more.

