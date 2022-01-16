"I feel hate for this guy every time I watch it" - Deiveson Figueiredo made to watch title loss to Brandon Moreno

Deiveson Figueiredo has revealed his feelings regarding his loss to Brandon Moreno in their rematch. Figueiredo asserted that he feels “hate” for Moreno every time he rewatches the loss.

Staying true to his moniker ‘Deus Da Guerra’ (God of War), Deiveson Figueiredo rose to the top of the UFC flyweight division courtesy of his terrifying KO power and brilliant finishing instincts. However, in December 2020, Figueiredo appeared to have met his match.

The Brazilian MMA stalwart put his UFC flyweight title on the line against Brandon Moreno at UFC 256. Their fight ended in a majority draw, with Figueiredo retaining the title.

Their rematch took place at UFC 263 in June 2021. Moreno won the rematch by defeating Figueiredo via third round submission and became the new UFC flyweight champion.

Following his loss to Brandon Moreno, Deiveson Figueiredo joined the acclaimed Fight Ready gym in Arizona. Figueiredo has been training at Fight Ready under the tutelage of MMA legend Henry Cejudo to prepare for his trilogy fight against Moreno.

Cejudo is Moreno's former training partner and is well-versed with the Mexican fighter’s tendencies inside the cage. Needless to say, the consensus is that Figueiredo could benefit greatly from training with Cejudo ahead of his trilogy bout against Moreno that’ll take place at UFC 270.

During the UFC 270 Countdown Show, Figueiredo and Cejudo can be seen watching fights while getting haircuts. ‘Deus Da Guerra’ was made to watch his UFC 263 loss against Moreno.

Figueiredo responded to the fight’s video footage by stating:

“It’s a fight I don’t like to watch. I feel hate for this guy every time I watch it.”

Figueiredo went on to state that wanting to be around greatness is a big reason why he went to train with Henry Cejudo.

“I look to be among champions, and [Henry] Cejudo is a role model for me. I’m sure that if I follow in his footsteps, I’ll reach success again.”

Watch the UFC 270 Countdown Show below:

Teddy Atlas is picking Brandon Moreno to defeat Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 270

Teddy Atlas has picked Moreno to win his trilogy matchup against Figueiredo. In a recent edition of The Fight with Teddy Atlas, the legendary boxing trainer suggested that Figueiredo has reached his ceiling as a fighter while Moreno is still improving.

Atlas said:

"I see a very well-rounded guy. I don't see any weakness in his [Brandon Moreno's] game. And I see him only getting better because of what I took the time to explain before. Where, mentally, which is 75% in this game, where he realizes how good he is now."

UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno will defend his title in a trilogy matchup against Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 270 on January 22nd.

