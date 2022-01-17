Watch: Fernand Lopez eats huge shots on the ground while holding pads for Ciryl Gane

In recent training footage featuring Ciryl Gane, his head coach Fernand Lopez can be seen eating thunderous shots on the ground while holding pads.

As seen in an Instagram post from WWL MMA, Lopez was wearing a body protector (belly pad and chest guard) to safeguard his torso. He was also holding mitts in his hands. Meanwhile, his star pupil Ciryl Gane can be seen throwing huge ground and pound strikes from the top position on the downed coach.

‘Bon Gamin’ mixed in punches, hammer fists, and elbows while attacking Fernand Lopez to the head and body. It's worth noting Gane didn’t land any strikes directly to Lopez’s head, as the coach protected his head with the mitts in his hands.

However, the undefeated French MMA stalwart did land multiple strikes to Lopez’s torso, which was shielded by the body protector. Furthermore, Gane brilliantly utilized his weight to lean on the back of Lopez’s head while the coach tried to wall walk and get back to his feet.

Fernand Lopez has accused Francis Ngannou of being “full of s***” ahead of his fight against Ciryl Gane

Fernand Lopez’s student, interim UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane is scheduled to fight UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 to determine the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion.

For years, ‘The Predator’ trained under the tutelage of Lopez at the MMA Factory. However, Ngannou parted ways with the coach a few years back, and they’ve been at odds with one another ever since.

In a recent interview with LowKick MMA, Lopez suggested that the Ngannou wasn’t grateful for the help and guidance he received from him.

Lopez stated:

“This is the man that was giving you cash so you can get food while you were saying I didn't do jiu-jitsu because I'm starving... This is that person you call evil. How come that when you're 3-1, I am the one who called Joe Silva [ex-UFC matchmaker] and told him please take this guy in the UFC. Joe said no... I called my friend Thiago Camura, manager of another fighter. Asked him to have a deal so we can fight this guy and the winner will go to UFC...When you have Francis Ngannou talking on YouTube saying no one ever believed on him, it's a lie... This is the place that you guys in America say that he's full of s***.”

