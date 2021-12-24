Watch: Francis Ngannou unleashes heavy ground and pound while training for Ciryl Gane fight

Francis Ngannou has reminded fans of yet another facet of his dangerous and ever-evolving MMA arsenal – terrifyingly heavy ground and pound.

The reigning UFC heavyweight champion has taken to his official Instagram account to post a video wherein he can be seen going all out on a training dummy.

In the background, one of Ngannou’s coaches – renowned striking coach and kickboxing veteran Dewey Cooper – encourages him to keep attacking the dummy. ‘The Predator’ can be seen landing heavy punches, hammerfists, and elbows.

Watch Francis Ngannou land heavy ground and pound during his training session in the video below:

Francis Ngannou is set to face Ciryl Gane in a title unification bout at UFC 270 next year. Ngannou became the UFC heavyweight champion following his stunning knockout victory over Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 earlier this year. Gane became the interim UFC heavyweight champion after defeating Derrick Lewis at UFC 265.

UFC president Dana White hints at Francis Ngannou’s recent issues with the organization

Presently, Francis Ngannou has just one fight left on his UFC contract. Moreover, Ngannou has been at odds with UFC management since winning the heavyweight title earlier this year.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, UFC president Dana White addressed this and suggested that Ngannou’s representation is causing a rift between him and the UFC. White stated:

“These things happen sometimes, you know. You don't always come to terms with people. I'm trying to be nice today. When you're a fighter, you gotta be careful who you get to represent you because that's what they do. And I don't think he's had the best representation.”

Watch Dana White's full interview with ESPN MMA below:

Francis Ngannou is represented by Marquel Martin of CAA (Creative Artists Agency), while the UFC is owned by parent-company Endeavor. Many believe that the rivalry between CAA and Endeavor, two of the biggest talent management agencies in the world right now, could be the reason behind Ngannou’s problems with the UFC.

‘The Predator,’ on his part, is currently focused on UFC 270 as he looks to defend his throne against undefeated French heavyweight Ciryl Gane.

Also Read Article Continues below

WATCH: Top 5 unbelievable moments of 2021 in the UFC!

Edited by C. Naik