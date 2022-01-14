"I do not legitimize the interim title" - Francis Ngannou refuses to acknowledge Ciryl Gane fight as title unification bout

Francis Ngannou has refused to acknowledge his upcoming UFC 270 main event with former MMA Factory teammate Ciryl Gane in Anaheim, California, as a heavyweight title unification bout.

Speaking to UFC interviewer Megan Olivi recently, Ngannou said that he believes that his belt is the only legitimate heavyweight championship in the promotion and the interim title does not exist.

"I am going to defend the title. There is no unification. I recognize only one title, which is mine. The undisputed one. I do not legitimize the interim title at all. As far as I am concerned, that does not exist."

'The Predator' holds a 16-3 win-loss record in his professional mixed martial arts career so far, while 'Bon Gamin' is unbeaten at 10-0.

The duo's headliner at the Honda Center on January 22nd, 2022, will be preceded by a UFC flyweight title trilogy bout between champion Brandon Moreno and No.1-ranked contender Deiveson Figueiredo.

Ciryl Gane defeated Derrick Lewis at UFC 265 in August last year to become the interim heavyweight champ

No.3-ranked heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis initially had the next title shot in the division. However, Francis Ngannou's clashes with the UFC resulted in Ciryl Gane stepping in for an interim title clash.

Gane squared off against Lewis at UFC 265 inside Houston's Toyota Center on August 7th last year. Despite having home advantage, the pressure got the better of 'The Black Beast' as he was knocked out at a time of 4:11 in the third round.

Gane completely dominated the outing with lethal punches and knees to the body and head of Lewis. The Frenchman eventually won the interim championship and is now set for a grudge match against Ngannou.

The Cameroonian's former head coach and fellow countryman Fernand Lopez, with whom he is not on talking terms right now, is training Gane right now. Ngannou and 'Bon Gamin' had previously trained together as well during the 35-year-old's time at the gym.

The Frenchman, 31, is a former world heavyweight champion at the TKO Major League MMA organization.

