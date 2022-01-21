Sean O'Malley predicts the winner of Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane at UFC 270

Sean O’Malley has put forth his prediction for the UFC 270 matchup between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane.

On The BrOMalley Show, co-hosted by his brother Daniel, ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley picked Gane to win at UFC 270. ‘Sugar’ alluded that it’s tough to predict the outcomes of heavyweight fights but stated:

“Gane does such a good job, bouncing on his feet, kind of like a Karate stance; to where, Francis never fought someone like this, a hundred percent. And even if they’ve sparred – they’ve probably sparred a little bit – but it’s different in the cage, that night, lights on. He does such a good job of avoiding those big shots. He [Gane] fought Derrick Lewis, made him [miss]. I think Francis is a little bit more, like, quicker. I don’t know. Derrick is pretty athletic.”

Sean O’Malley harked back to Ciryl Gane’s third round TKO win over Derrick Lewis at UFC 265 in August 2021. He noted that the Frenchman could replicate that performance against Francis Ngannou.

‘Sugar’ said:

“I just see Ciryl being able to kind of do that to him; just kind of peck at him for a little bit. I don’t really see it going to the ground at all. I just see it being almost like a technical striking match for Gane, and then kind of like a wild one for Francis trying to connect. But it s**ks sometimes that it takes one shot because that doesn’t mean the better fighter wins.” O’Malley added, “I think Gane’s gonna get the job done.”

‘Sugar’ also opined that given Ngannou’s huge stature, it’s probably tough for him to find grappling partners of a similar stature, which is why he mainly works on his striking rather than grappling.

Watch Sean O’Malley address the Ngannou-Gane matchup below:

Francis Ngannou on potential super-fight against Jon Jones

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou will fight interim UFC heavyweight titleholder Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 on January 22nd.

The fight’s victor will emerge as the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion and possibly defend the title against Jon Jones next.

Jones, a former UFC light heavyweight champion, aims to make his 265lb debut and capture the UFC heavyweight title in 2022. However, Ngannou has suggested that ‘Bones’ will never fight him.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, ‘The Predator’ said:

“Personally, I don’t really care about that anymore. There’s a lot of talk about Jon Jones. He says a lot of things, and yet we are still here…What Jon Jones says, and what Jon Jones does, it’s two different things. And I can’t bet on that. I can’t put my money on that.”

