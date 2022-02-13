UFC 271 bonuses: Which fighters took home $50,000?

UFC 271 delivered an exciting night of fights with many memorable moments spread throughout the event. The card was headlined by a rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker for the middleweight title. The co-main event was a clash of the most entertaining heavyweights as Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa exchanged leather in a three-round bout.

Douglas Silva de Andrade and Sergey Morozov stole the show and gave the fans present at Toyota Center a thrilling contest. The two fighters were rewarded with a bonus of $50,000 each for their efforts.

Jared Cannonier and Tai Tuivasa were picked as the winners for the 'Performance of the Night' bonus for their brilliant finishes at UFC 271. They both took home a bonus cheque of $50,000 each.

UFC 271 ended with a decision victory for Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker went toe-to-toe in the main event of UFC 271. The fight lasted all five rounds and ended with 'The Last Stylebender' taking home a unanimous decision victory. The three judges scored the fight 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46 in favor of the New Zealander.

The co-main event featured an exciting heavyweight matchup between Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa. The highly anticipated showdown certainly lived up to the hype as both fighters engaged in wild exchanges. Tuivasa eventually managed to score a knockout victory in the second round.

A middleweight clash between Jared Cannonier and Derek Brunson also took place on the main card. 'The Killa Gorilla' put on a strong statement by finishing Brunson in the second round. In his post-fight interview, Cannonier demanded a title shot from UFC president Dana White.

Alexander Hernandez and Renato Moicano faced off in a lightweight contest. The fight was a back-and-forth affair that ended with a second-round submission victory for the Brazilian.

The main card of UFC 271 started with a lightweight scrap between Bobby Green and Nasrat Haqparast. Green used his high-level boxing to outclass his opponent and scored a unanimous decision victory.

