Dana White reveals Joe Rogan's absence from UFC 271 was not a company decision

Dana White has revealed that Joe Rogan's absence from UFC 271 was not a company decision and did not involve any 'scheduling conflict'.

Just hours before the latest UFC pay-per-view at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, it was announced that former middleweight champion Michael Bisping would take Rogan's place on the commentary desk.

There was speculation that Rogan had a scheduling conflict and hence decided to skip UFC 271. Few even spoke about how the decision could have been because of Rogan's podcast controversy.

However, White quashed all those rumors at the post-fight press conference.

"No, there is no conflict of schedule. Joe Rogan did not work tonight. Rogan couldn't work tonight. I do not know what Joe Rogan had to do. You guys have to ask him. But I mean there wasn't any Joe could not work or anything like that. I know that came out and it is total bulls**t... Whenever he's going to work again, he will be working," said White.

Several renowned people on social media recently called Rogan out for providing 'COVID-19 misinformation' and using racial slurs on The JRE podcast.

Dana White confirms Jared Cannonier will be next for UFC middleweight champ Israel Adesanya

After being skeptical about calling the Jared Cannonier vs. Derek Brunson fight a No.1 contender's clash, Dana White finally confirmed that Israel Adesanya has his next challenger.

Cannonier defeated Brunson via KO in the second round to make a statement. Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya also claimed 'The Killa Gorilla' deserved the next title shot.

Speaking to reporters, White stressed that he can't say no to Cannonier anymore and added that an Adesanya vs. Cannonier bout could be in the works soon.

"I was excited to see that fight to see how it was going to play out. It was an awesome fight and yeah, I am not going to say no to Cannonier," White added.

