"It's a massive mistake that so many fighters make" - Daniel Cormier tells Robert Whittaker how NOT to approach Israel Adesanya rematch at UFC 271

Daniel Cormier has advised Robert Whittaker on his approach going into his rematch against Israel Adesanya at UFC 271.

Cormier pointed out the common mistakes fighters make in a rematch. 'DC' explained how minute adjustments could pay huge dividends for 'The Reaper' in the upcoming battle against the Nigerian native.

He said:

"Going back to the drawing board trying to do everything brand new, it's a massive mistake that so many fighters make. It's small, little adjustments that you hope will close the gap. Because, generally in fight [number] one is pretty close, fight two is you get because you come back and show that you're [still one of the best] in the division. Robert Whittaker has done that. What he has really shown [in his last few flights] is that he's willing to go wherever the fight takes place..."

Watch Daniel Cormier's full analysis on his show DC & RC below:

Robert Whittaker will finally get his championship rematch against Israel Adesanya when the two middleweights battle it out in the main event of UFC 271.

'The Reaper' is currently on an impressive three-fight winning streak in the division. Interestingly, the 31-year-old has pointed out numerous times during recent interviews that he has evolved as a mixed martial artist since he last fought Adesanya. This has been well exemplified in his dominant victories over top contenders such as Jared Cannonier, Darren Till and Kelvin Gastelum.

However, 'The Last Stylebender' has dismissed the legitimacy of Whittaker's claims.

Michael Bisping believes Robert Whittaker could submit Israel Adesanya at UFC 271

Retired UFC middleweight Michael Bisping is well-known for his emphatic analysis of fights.

Bisping recently gave his take on the upcoming middleweight battle between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. According to 'The Count', fans may witness a submission victory for 'The Reaper' against Adesanya.

Bisping argued that although Adesanya possesses scintilating striking skills, his ground game could be exploited by Whittaker, especially after the Nigerian's defeat against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259.

On his podcast, Believe You Me, Bisping said:

"He was lacking a little bit, in that department. There's no shame in that. His striking is phenomenal. A lot of people are lacking compared to his striking so his grappling is lacking compared to some other people's grappling. He's a specialist in kickboxing and everything else, he's catching that up... If Robert can take him down for a significant period of time, we could see a submission and we could see, potentially, a ground-and-pound stoppage."

Check out the latest episode of the Believe You Me podcast below:

