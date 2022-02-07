"No more clickbait headlines" - Israel Adesanya drops exclusive interview on his own YouTube channel

Israel Adesanya has released an exclusive interview as the countdown to UFC 271 continues.

On Saturday night, MMA fans from around the world will be treated to the long-awaited rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. These two middleweight behemoths have met once before but this time, it's expected to be a much closer affair.

There's been a lot of talk on both sides about what's going to happen and how both men are going to approach fight week, but in reality, the only official word we've heard from both - in totality - came from the UFC Countdown show.

Now, though, with five days left until they square off in Houston, the UFC middleweight champion has decided to speak his own truth via his YouTube channel.

"The real exclusive!! Get it straight from the source with the sauce. Glad I have my own network now on YouTube, no more clickbait headlines or interrogations from weirdos. Link in my bio h**"

The 12-minute long video goes over a series of topics related to the bout, as well as his rival Robert Whittaker.

In the piece, he talks about how little damage he's taken in his career and how the right choice of gym could make all the difference to young fighters looking to venture into the MMA sphere.

In addition, he said Whittaker's last three wins have received too much hype, noting that fans' expectations are too low - whilst also clarifying that he believes his foe's ego is his biggest problem.

Check out Adesanya's YouTube video below:

What happened when Israel Adesanya first fought Robert Whittaker?

At Marvel Stadium, in front of more than 50,000 fans, Israel Adesanya finally managed to reach the top of the 185-pound mountain when he collided with Robert Whittaker.

In an Australia vs. New Zealand battle of the middleweights, 'The Last Stylebender' knocked out 'Bobby Knuckles' at UFC 243. It was arguably the most convincing win of his UFC career up to this point, alongside his demolition of former contender Paulo Costa.

That went down in late 2019 but as we've touched on, things could be different given how Whittaker has fared since that night.

He has beaten Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum, confirming what many of us already knew - he's the true number one contender.

Alas, Adesanya believes himself to be as dangerous as he's ever been inside the octagon, ensuring that we should be getting a Fight of the Year contender when the cage door shuts this weekend.

