Israel Adesanya explains why he has polished his nails for Robert Whittaker rematch

Israel Adesanya is seemingly ready for his middleweight title defense in a rematch against Robert Whittaker. 'The Last Stylebender' took the title away from former champion Whittaker at UFC 243.

'The Last Stylebender', in a fashion true to himself, revealed that he had polished his nails and gotten some work done for the upcoming fight. Adesanya then explained the comical reasoning behind the nail art.

Featuring in the UFC 271 Embedded episode, Adesanya said:

"My nails are fresh. I mean, if you're gonna put this in someone else's face, on someone else's mouth, it'd be rude not to paint them. So, I love the drip tips. Fashionable, vibey, and I call them, 'kick em' in the face, send them to space.'"

Watch the full Embedded episode No.1 below:

The mental warfare and battle of words continues between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker ahead of their highly anticipated clash at UFC 271.

The two foes will settle their rivalry on February 12, when they face each other in the main event for the middleweight throne.

Israel Adesanya thinks Robert Whittaker's ego will be his downfall in rematch

Robert Whittaker has been widely involved with media obligations ahead of the rematch with Israel Adesanya. In them, he has constantly stressed the fact that he's a completely different competitor this time around when compared to the previous Adesanya bout.

He recently asserted that his “ego” was one of the primary reasons behind him losing to Adesanya via second-round KO at UFC 243 in October 2019.

Replying to 'The Reaper', Adesanya said he refused to buy into Whittaker's recent comments in which the Australian claimed he was a different fighter.

The Kiwi, in an interview uploaded to his official YouTube channel, said:

"I guess I humbled him to the point that he can't say the s*** he was saying the first time around... first he said, 'Israel isn't as good as he thinks he is,' and I saw those snippets of what he was saying and he was finding it hard to kind of swallow it. He's admitting it, he's saying the right things but he's not believing it. His ego still won't let him, and that's his downfall, his ego... He has found this newfound mental clarity... I just don't buy into it."

Watch the video below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim