Israel Adesanya doesn't mind if his next 3 fights are all rematches - "It doesn't bother me"

Israel Adesanya has no problem fighting rematches in his next few octagon appearances.

The UFC recently released the UFC 271 Countdown video on their YouTube channel. The video discussed the upcoming rematch between Adesanya and Robert Whittaker for the middleweight title.

In the video, 'The Last Stylebender' shared that he isn't bothered by rematches and would not mind if his next few opponents are the ones he has already faced before.

"I lapped the division at the top and I did it again. It motivates me, so if my next three fights are rematches, it doesn't bother me," said Israel Adesanya.

Adesanya's last fight in the UFC was also a rematch. The Nigerian took on Marvin Vettori for the middleweight championship at UFC 263. 'The Last Stylebender' won both encounters against 'The Italian Dream' via decision.

Jack Hermansson gives his prediction for Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2

In a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Jack Hermansson weighed in on the upcoming title fight between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker scheduled to take place at UFC 271.

According to Hermansson, 'The Reaper' will look to replicate Jan Blachowicz's strategy against Adesanya.

"I feel like Whittaker, especially after watching that Jan Blachowicz fight, is gonna incorporate a little bit more of his wrestling game in it. Question is, is Whittaker good enough on top to keep Adesanya down and to finish him there? If not, then the fights gonna be restarted in the next round, and Adesanya will have several opportunities to find his openings in the stand-up. So, it's gonna be a tougher fight for Adesanya this time, but I still feel like he's gonna pull through," said Jack Hermansson.

'The Joker' is competing against Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC Fight Night 200. The winner of that contest could strengthen his argument for a title shot in the 185-pound division.

