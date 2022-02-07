Israel Adesanya's coach explains why he doesn't want Robert Whittaker to get knocked out at UFC 271

Israel Adesanya’s coach Eugene Bareman has opened up about why he doesn’t want Robert Whittaker to get knocked out in their upcoming rematch. Their first fight took place at UFC 243 in October 2019 and witnessed Adesanya beat Whittaker via second-round KO.

‘The Last Stylebender’ is set to face Whittaker in a rematch later this month at UFC 271. Speaking to Submission Radio, Bareman suggested that instead of a knockout win in the rematch as well, he’d like to see his star pupil dominate Whittaker in a fight that goes the five-round distance.

Upon being asked whether he felt Israel Adesanya could defeat Robert Whittaker even more impressively than he did in their first fight, Eugene Bareman stated:

“Look, no, people aren’t going to agree with me – but the ultimate thing you can do in fight sports, I think, is not a knockout. It’s a whitewash. And so, what I would like to happen is just a five-round whitewash where there is no stoppage this time. But like, every round, there’s just accumulative, accumulative, accumulative damage. And it just leaves no doubt. It just leaves no doubt. There’s 25 minutes of mastery.”

Watch Eugene Bareman address the Adesanya-Whittaker rematch and more in the video below:

Robert Whittaker feels he has improved more than Israel Adesanya since their UFC 243 fight

Robert Whittaker recently appeared on Morning Kombat to discuss his all-important rematch against Adesanya. ‘The Reaper’ was asked whether he felt that Adesanya had improved since their first fight.

The former UFC middleweight champion replied by suggesting that Adesanya hasn’t improved enough to keep up with him and his skill-set. Whittaker said:

"To keep up with me and my skill set, definitely not. I think my skill sets are much more diverse than his. I think I'm a better fighter. I honestly do. Otherwise, I would not be fighting him; if I didn't have the confidence and belief that I can beat him. And yeah, I look to shake his head on the weekend."

Since his KO loss against Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker has secured three consecutive wins in as many octagon appearances. ‘The Reaper’s’ three-fight win streak comprises impressive victories over Darren Till, Jared Cannonier, and Kelvin Gastelum. Whittaker is scheduled to face UFC middleweight champion Adesanya in a rematch for the title at UFC 271 on February 12th.

Edited by Genci Papraniku