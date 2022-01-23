UFC 271: Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2 full card unveiled

The UFC has finally unveiled the full fight card for its 271st numbered event scheduled for next month. UFC 271 is set to take place on February 12, 2022, at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The pay-per-view is headlined by a much-awaited rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker for the middleweight title.

In the co-main event, knockout artists Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa will go to war in a scrap that could determine the next title challenger in the heavyweight division.

Other fights on the card include a crucial middleweight encounter between top contenders Derek Brunson and Jared Cannonier, a bantamweight matchup between Kyler Phillips and Marcelo Rojo and a lightweight bout between Bobby Green and Nasrat Haqparast.

Check out the full card for the event below:

Main Card

Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2 (middleweight championship)

Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa (heavyweight)

Jared Cannonier vs. Derek Brunson (middleweight)

Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo (bantamweight)

Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast (lightweight)

Preliminary Card

Roxanne Modafferi vs Casey O'Neill (women's flyweight)

Alex Perez vs Matt Schnell (flyweight)

Ed Herman vs Maxim Grishin (light heavyweight)

Mana Martinez vs Ronnie Lawrence (bantamweight)

Early Preliminary Card

Alexander Hernandez vs Renato Moicano (lightweight)

Carlos Ulberg vs Fabio Cherant (light heavyweight)

AJ Dobson vs Jacob Malkoun (middleweight)

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs Sergey Morozov (bantamweight)

Orion Cosce vs Blood Diamond (welterweight)

Robert Whittaker feels reckless approach led to his loss against Israel Adesanya at UFC 243

Robert Whittaker will be looking to recapture the middleweight throne when he takes on Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 271. The pair fought one another back in 2019. 'The Last Stylebender' secured a TKO to become the undisputed champion at 185 lbs.

Looking back at the fight, Whittaker regrets the reckless approach he took on the night and believes that's what cost him the title. This time around, the Australian will look to be patient in his approach, waiting for opportunities to land strikes instead of seeking them and exposing himself to the champ.

Speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the former champion said:

"How reckless, if you would, how I fought. I guess that’s the biggest regret I would have in that fight. I wish I fought like myself. I’m not satisfied with that."

Check out the podcast below:

