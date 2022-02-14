"Robert Whittaker didn't do a whole lot when he was able to get the takedowns" - Jon Anik breaks down 'The Reaper's loss against Israel Adesanya at UFC 271

In the buildup to the UFC 271 clash between Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya, the Australian was credited as the superior wrestler. However, Jon Anik has argued that Whittaker failed to make a lasting impression with his wrestling inside the octagon on Saturday night.

In a recent interaction with Kenny Florian on the Anik & Florian Podcast, the UFC play-by-play commentator offered fans some insight into Whittaker's wrestling, recalling the fact that he only managed to land four out of 10 takedown attempts successfully.

He further suggested that the time the former champion spent controlling 'The Last Stylebender' was not enough to turn the tide in his favor.

"I will just say my opinion is that Robert Whittaker didn't do a whole lot when he was able to get the takedowns. He was four for 10 on those attempts. He had 3 minutes and 40 seconds of ground control time. He was not credited with a submission attempt and I just didn't see him realizing a lot of success in the grappling world."

Check out Jon Anik's assessment of Robert Whittaker's performance right here:

He further admitted that he was caught off-guard when he heard Whittaker claim he thought he had done enough to walk away with the win and the UFC middleweight title.

Robert Whittaker proud of his journey back to title contention

Adesanya managed to outperform Whittaker over the course of five rounds at UFC 271, walking away with the win via unanimous decision. However, in retrospect, 'The Reaper' admitted that he was proud of himself for the performance he delivered.

While in conversation with the media during the post-fight press conference, Whittaker looked back at the fight and argued that he was one of the handful of people who could perform the way he did against 'The Last Stylebender', especially after his brutal KO defeat to the champ in 2019.

"I'm proud of myself for, you know, getting back on the horse after that first loss, putting myself together the way I did and getting back in there and taking it to him again. You know, I don't think there are a lot of people that could have done that."

Watch Robert Whittaker's interaction with the media right here:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Harvey Leonard