UFC 271 results and fight highlights: Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa

The co-main event at UFC 271 featured a heavyweight scrap between Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa, two of the most entertaining fighters in the 265-pound division.

There was a lot of hype surrounding the bout, and the two fighters certainly delivered on it. Proving many predictions wrong, the fight went past the first round and ended with a knockout victory for 'Bam Bam'.

Coming into the fight, Tuivasa was riding a highly-impressive four-fight win streak in the UFC. All four of those victories were knockouts over fighters like Greg Hardy and Augusto Sakai.

Lewis, on the other hand, delivered a brutal knockout of Chris Daukaus in his last fight. 'The Black beast' had earlier suffered defeat at the hands of Ciryl Gane at UFC 265, which was a UFC title fight.

The two heavyweights had fans excited with their antics at the UFC 271 pre-fight press conference.

Tuivasa created another memorable moment as he entered the arena with the song 'Girls Just Wanna have Fun' playing on the speakers.

The fight started slowly as both heavyweights took their time to size each other up. They had to be separated by the referee during a clinch position at one point as not much action was happening.

'The Black Beast' then went on to land an impressive takedown. As Tuivasa started to get up, Lewis landed a barrage of strikes, and both engaged in a wild exchange.

The 37-year-old then took down 'Bam Bam' for a second time.

In the second round, the two heavyweights threw caution to the wind and engaged in a slugfest. Tuivasa landed a brutal elbow on Lewis and knocked 'The Black Beast' out cold.

Tai Tuivasa extends his winning streak to five after UFC 271

Tai Tuivasa pulled off a massive upset at UFC 271 with his KO of Lewis. This result was possibly the biggest of the 28-year-old's career. 'Bam Bam' extended his winning streak to five with the impressive victory.

Tuivasa has had 11 fights in the UFC and has been victorious in eight. The 28-year-old has an overall MMA record of 14-3.

As it has become a ritual, 'Bam Bam' celebrated his win by performing a 'shoey' with fans in attendance at the Toyota Center.

