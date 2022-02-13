×
Create
Notifications

UFC 271 results and fight highlights: Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa

Derrick Lewis (left) and Tai Tuivasa (right)
Derrick Lewis (left) and Tai Tuivasa (right)
Puneet Sharma
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 13, 2022 10:54 AM IST
News

The co-main event at UFC 271 featured a heavyweight scrap between Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa, two of the most entertaining fighters in the 265-pound division.

There was a lot of hype surrounding the bout, and the two fighters certainly delivered on it. Proving many predictions wrong, the fight went past the first round and ended with a knockout victory for 'Bam Bam'.

Coming into the fight, Tuivasa was riding a highly-impressive four-fight win streak in the UFC. All four of those victories were knockouts over fighters like Greg Hardy and Augusto Sakai.

Lewis, on the other hand, delivered a brutal knockout of Chris Daukaus in his last fight. 'The Black beast' had earlier suffered defeat at the hands of Ciryl Gane at UFC 265, which was a UFC title fight.

The two heavyweights had fans excited with their antics at the UFC 271 pre-fight press conference.

Tuivasa created another memorable moment as he entered the arena with the song 'Girls Just Wanna have Fun' playing on the speakers.

Nothing but ✨ good vibes ✨[ @BamBamTuivasa | #UFC271 LIVE on E+ PPV: ufc.ac/3ow1158] https://t.co/250wAA0WEL
Go time 💢[ #UFC271 | Tune in LIVE on E+ PPV: ufc.ac/3ow1158 ] https://t.co/3r9RZG3qaq

The fight started slowly as both heavyweights took their time to size each other up. They had to be separated by the referee during a clinch position at one point as not much action was happening.

'The Black Beast' then went on to land an impressive takedown. As Tuivasa started to get up, Lewis landed a barrage of strikes, and both engaged in a wild exchange.

THEY ARE SWANGING AND BANGING!!#UFC271 https://t.co/3bvuYrI5yj

The 37-year-old then took down 'Bam Bam' for a second time.

In the second round, the two heavyweights threw caution to the wind and engaged in a slugfest. Tuivasa landed a brutal elbow on Lewis and knocked 'The Black Beast' out cold.

TUIVASA JUST SLAYED THE BLACK BEAST! 😱👟🍻 @BamBamTuivasa has STUNNED the heavyweight division! #UFC271 https://t.co/VFTf55YcVR

Tai Tuivasa extends his winning streak to five after UFC 271

Bam Bam with the BIGGEST WIN OF HIS CAREER 👟🍺[ @BamBamTuivasa | #UFC271 | Tune in LIVE on E+ PPV: ufc.ac/3ow1158 ] https://t.co/rqOogLs23P

Tai Tuivasa pulled off a massive upset at UFC 271 with his KO of Lewis. This result was possibly the biggest of the 28-year-old's career. 'Bam Bam' extended his winning streak to five with the impressive victory.

Tuivasa has had 11 fights in the UFC and has been victorious in eight. The 28-year-old has an overall MMA record of 14-3.

As it has become a ritual, 'Bam Bam' celebrated his win by performing a 'shoey' with fans in attendance at the Toyota Center.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

That man is about to leave his mark on Houston. #UFC271 https://t.co/G96ZLo9fIP

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी