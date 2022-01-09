Robert Whittaker explains how Jan Blachowicz provided him the 'blueprint' to beat Israel Adesanya in upcoming rematch

Robert Whittaker will challenge Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title in a highly anticipated rematch scheduled to go down at UFC 271. Whittaker believes Jan Blachowicz has provided a blueprint to beat Izzy while handing him his lone professional loss at UFC 259.

However, 'The Reaper' is also aware that he possesses a different skillset compared to Blachowicz. Whittaker certainly took note of Blachowicz's strategy in defeating Adesanya. Robert Whitter recently told MMA Junkie's Farah Hannoun:

"I think Jan [Blachowicz] set a blueprint on how to beat him [Israel Adesanya]. But again I don't have the same skillset and tools that Jan does. I don't have that Polish power, nor that Polish head. You know, like he's a tough guy. So gotta utilize what I have. Definitely we saw that Izzy is much less dangerous off his back. Still dangerous but less dangerous. You know, if I was a strategist I would be writing down all the points which Jan utilized to take that win and then putting it in my own."

Watch Robert Whittaker's interview with MMA Junkie below:

Jan Blachowicz predicts Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya 2

Jan Blachowicz foiled Israel Adesanya's double champ bid with a dominant decision victory at UFC 259. However, Blachowicz believes Adesanya will successfully defend his middleweight strap against Robert Whittaker in the upcoming rematch.

According to Blachowicz, the bout will unfold like their first outing when Izzy dethroned Robert Whittaker with a second-round knockout. Blachowicz also believes that Adesanya's loss against him has made the Nigerian native a better fighter. Jan Blachowicz said in an interview with News Corp:

"We will see but I think Israel wins again. We see how first fight looks. I think it's going to be a similar way. I show him [Adesanya] where he needs to work. Which part of his game. So now he will be a little bit better fighter. I think he's a pro, one of the best fighters in the world, so he has to learn something because this was really good lesson. If not, then he's going to lose again in the same way. But he's smart and I believe he will take a lot of experience from this fight."

Watch Israel Adesanya's knockout over Robert Whittaker below:

@jomobaba



@Stylebender finishes Whittaker in the 2nd round! Wow! Naija stand up! Super combo TOTAL KO

