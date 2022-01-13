Robert Whittaker talks about being a character on Skyrim

Robert Whittaker has always been a huge gamer. Fulfilling a likely dream of his, Whittaker was recently added as an NPC in one of his favorite games, Skyrim.

'The Reaper' has now weighed in on being a fully-voiced character in the game. Whittaker revealed that his character acts as a companion to the player, following him around.

The former UFC middleweight champion's character was added by some modders with the backing of makers, Bethesda Softworks. Whittaker recently told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour:

"Skyrim. There was a creator mode that came out with me as an NPC [non-player character]. As a companion that can follow you around and go around punching things. It was trippy. So some of the modders created this with the backing of Bethesda and they made it happen. Honestly, as a gamer and as a guy who spends so much time in that game, in Skyrim, to be an NPC, to be a part of it is, you know, it's a milestone for sure. History. It's massive."

Robert Whittaker serves as the brand ambassador for Bethesda's Australia and New Zealand branch. Bethesda ANZ commissioned Texan modder Virginia 'Steelfeathers' Smith to add 'Bobby Knuckles' to Skyrim.

Gaming helps Robert Whittaker relieve stress

Like any other field of work, fighting can take a toll on the mind at times. Robert Whittaker claims gaming can help release steam for people belonging to different walks of life. In a piece for SPORTbible Australia, Whittaker wrote:

"For me, gaming takes the edge off. And I know it has the same affect for a lot of other people too. Whether you're a UFC fighter, a high school student or even the CEO of a huge company, we've all got our own stresses in life and gaming can act as a good escape. In my sport, there's always pressures. This can clutter upstairs a lot and you can start to feel heavy in the head, so to be able to remove myself and jump into a world on the PS5 where none of that matters is really refreshing and something that I think has helped me massively throughout my mixed martial arts career."

'The Reaper' is scheduled to challenge Israel Adesanya for the middleweight strap in a highly anticipated rematch at UFC 271 next month.

