"His physical talent is matched by his instinctual abilities" - Teddy Atlas makes his prediction for Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2 at UFC 271

Teddy Atlas has weighed in on the upcoming rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. The legendary boxing trainer suggested that ‘The Last Stylebender’ is likely to once again defeat Whittaker.

On The Fight with Teddy Atlas podcast, Atlas referenced their first encounter that witnessed Adesanya beat ‘The Reaper’ via second-round KO at UFC 243 in October 2019. Atlas noted that going into the bout, Whittaker had dealt with a stomach ailment and was coming off a lengthy layoff.

He opined that Whittaker was physically and mentally compromised due to this, whilst noting that Adesanya ought to be given credit for his masterful performance regardless. Atlas stated:

“I think he [Adesanya] is one of the most talented, if not the most talented, fighters. There’s a few very talented guys that do it their own way; kind of like Bruce Lees, in the martial arts business. They do it their own way when they get in that cage. And Adesanya is one of those special guys – that his talent, his physical talent is matched by his instinctual abilities. He’s got great instincts, and he’s got a great mind, great toughness mentally; great belief as far as he’s always gonna find a way, he’s always gonna win.”

Furthermore, Atlas harked back to the lone loss of Adesanya’s MMA career thus far, a unanimous decision defeat after being out-wrestled by Jan Blachowicz at light heavyweight. He highlighted that the Nigerian was at a significant weight disadvantage, having moved up from middleweight (185 pounds) to face the then-light heavyweight (205 pounds) champion.

Atlas insinuated that akin to Blachowicz, Whittaker is likely to use a grappling-heavy gameplan against Adesanya in the rematch. He added that Whittaker would also be more cautious in the striking exchanges. Nevertheless, Atlas lauded 'The Last Stylebender's' brilliant counter-striking skills and foresees him beating Whittaker in a closely-contested fight.

Watch Teddy Atlas address the Adesanya-Whittaker rematch in the video below:

Robert Whittaker believes he’s improved more than Israel Adesanya since UFC 243

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will defend his belt in a rematch against Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 on February 12th.

Robert Whittaker recently spoke to Morning Kombat and issued an intriguing response when asked for his opinion as to whether Israel Adesanya has improved since their first meeting. Whittaker said:

"To keep up with me and my skill set, definitely not. I think my skill sets are much more diverse than his. I think I'm a better fighter. I honestly do. Otherwise, I would not be fighting him; if I didn't have the confidence and belief that I can beat him. And yeah, I look to shake his head on the weekend."

Watch Whittaker's full interview below:

