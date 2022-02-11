UFC 271: What channel is the UFC fight tonight (February 12, 2022)?

UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 will be the next pay-per-view event from the UFC and it promises to be another exciting fight card for the fans. The event will take place on Saturday, February 12, 2022 inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

At the top of the fight card, Israel Adesanya will put his 185-pound crown on the line against former champion Robert Whittaker. 'The Reaper' will look to reclaim the gold after losing it more than two years ago to his upcoming opponent.

In the co-main event, former UFC title challenger Derrick Lewis will take center stage in front of his hometown crowd when he clashes with rising contender Tai Tuivasa in a battle of heavyweights. 'The Black Beast' will look to secure his second straight win against a streaking Tuivasa who has finished all of his last four opponents inside the cage.

UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 - Television and Live Streaming

Read on to find out all the necessary details about the television channels and online platforms where you can legally watch the UFC 271 pay-per-view card in the United States, United Kingdom, and India.

United States

Early prelims and pay-per-view will be streamed live on ESPN Plus. The pay-per-view is priced at $74.99 for existing subscribers. Those who do not have a subscription can purchase one for $74.99 annually.

However, it would be more economical for viewers to purchase the UFC Bundle. It comes at $99.98 with a one-year ESPN Plus subscription as well as access to the UFC pay-per-view.

For the prelims, viewers can tune in to ESPN News, written as ESPNews. The platform is available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV and YouTube TV. The early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass as well. Subscriptions cost $9.99 per month or $95.99 per year.

United Kingdom

The UFC 271 prelims and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free BT Sport monthly passes are available at £25 and can be cancelled at any time.

India

The UFC 271 main card will be broadcast live on Indian television on channels Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi). The main card will be simulcast on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 for a month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year.

