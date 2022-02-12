UFC 271: What is the start time for the UFC fight tonight (February 12, 2022)?

UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 is set to take place on Saturday, February 12, 2022 inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. It promises to be a historic night for the company.
The card is headlined by Israel Adesanya, who will defend his UFC middleweight crown against Robert Whittaker in a rematch of their UFC 243 bout from 2019. 'The Last Stylebender' defeated Whittaker in their first fight and has run through the division in his ensuing three middleweight title defenses.
'The Reaper' has also been on a roll, notching up three consecutive wins since losing the title. UFC 271 presents Whittaker's much-awaited opportunity to reclaim the 185-pound title.
In the co-headliner, Derrick Lewis will return in front of his hometown crowd. He will look to secure his second straight victory in the octagon and make his way back to the title picture. 'The Black Beast' will lock horns with Tai Tuivasa, who is riding a four-fight win streak in the promotion. 'Bam Bam' will look to make his own case for a title shot when he takes on the No.3-ranked Lewis.
Nasrat Haqparast and Bobby Green will open Saturday's UFC 271 main card in a lightweight bout.
UFC 271 - Timings
Here are the UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 timings for the United States, United Kingdom, and India.
United States
The early prelims will kick off at 6 PM ET/ 3 PM PT, followed by the prelims at 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT on Saturday, February 12. The main pay-per-view card will commence from 10 PM ET/ 7 PM PT.
United Kingdom
For UK audiences, the early prelims will get underway at 11 PM GMT on Saturday, February 12, followed by the prelims at 1 AM GMT on Sunday, February 13. The main card will begin at 3 AM GMT.
India
Due to the time difference with the United States, it will be Sunday, February 13 in India before UFC 271 kicks off. The early prelims will start at 4:30 AM IST followed by the prelims at 6:30 AM IST. The main card will get underway at 8:30 AM IST.
UFC 271 - Full Card
Here are all the fighters competing on the card this weekend.
Main card
Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Robert Whittaker
Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa
Jared Cannonier vs. Derek Brunson
Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano
Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast
Preliminary card
Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa
Roxanne Modafferi vs. Casey O'Neill
Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo
Carlos Ulberg vs. Fabio Cherant
Early preliminary card
Mana Martinez vs. Ronnie Lawrence
A.J. Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun
Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov
Jeremiah Wells vs. Mike Mathetha
Also ReadArticle Continues below
William Knight vs. Maxim Grishin