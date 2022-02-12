UFC 271: What is the start time for the UFC fight tonight (February 12, 2022)?

UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 is set to take place on Saturday, February 12, 2022 inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. It promises to be a historic night for the company.

The card is headlined by Israel Adesanya, who will defend his UFC middleweight crown against Robert Whittaker in a rematch of their UFC 243 bout from 2019. 'The Last Stylebender' defeated Whittaker in their first fight and has run through the division in his ensuing three middleweight title defenses.

'The Reaper' has also been on a roll, notching up three consecutive wins since losing the title. UFC 271 presents Whittaker's much-awaited opportunity to reclaim the 185-pound title.

In the co-headliner, Derrick Lewis will return in front of his hometown crowd. He will look to secure his second straight victory in the octagon and make his way back to the title picture. 'The Black Beast' will lock horns with Tai Tuivasa, who is riding a four-fight win streak in the promotion. 'Bam Bam' will look to make his own case for a title shot when he takes on the No.3-ranked Lewis.

Nasrat Haqparast and Bobby Green will open Saturday's UFC 271 main card in a lightweight bout.

UFC 271 - Timings

Here are the UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 timings for the United States, United Kingdom, and India.

United States

The early prelims will kick off at 6 PM ET/ 3 PM PT, followed by the prelims at 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT on Saturday, February 12. The main pay-per-view card will commence from 10 PM ET/ 7 PM PT.

United Kingdom

For UK audiences, the early prelims will get underway at 11 PM GMT on Saturday, February 12, followed by the prelims at 1 AM GMT on Sunday, February 13. The main card will begin at 3 AM GMT.

India

Due to the time difference with the United States, it will be Sunday, February 13 in India before UFC 271 kicks off. The early prelims will start at 4:30 AM IST followed by the prelims at 6:30 AM IST. The main card will get underway at 8:30 AM IST.

UFC @ufc 2022



The rematch 2.5 years in the making is 𝐀𝐋𝐌𝐎𝐒𝐓 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄!



[ 20192022The rematch 2.5 years in the making is 𝐀𝐋𝐌𝐎𝐒𝐓 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄! #UFC271 | Saturday | Live on ESPN+ PPV: ufc.ac/3G7gjmN 2019 ➡️ 2022The rematch 2.5 years in the making is 𝐀𝐋𝐌𝐎𝐒𝐓 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄![ #UFC271 | Saturday | Live on ESPN+ PPV: ufc.ac/3G7gjmN ] https://t.co/YOlNPBrh0v

UFC 271 - Full Card

Here are all the fighters competing on the card this weekend.

Main card

Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Robert Whittaker

Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa

Jared Cannonier vs. Derek Brunson

Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano

Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Preliminary card

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Casey O'Neill

Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo

Carlos Ulberg vs. Fabio Cherant

Early preliminary card

Mana Martinez vs. Ronnie Lawrence

A.J. Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov

Jeremiah Wells vs. Mike Mathetha

Also Read Article Continues below

William Knight vs. Maxim Grishin

Edited by Aziel Karthak