"I did it first" - Bellator star Valerie Loureda trolls Colby Covington for throwing the 305 sign while weighing in for UFC 272

Valerie Loureda has taken a jibe at former ATT (American Top Team) teammate Colby Covington for throwing the 305 sign at the UFC 272 weigh-ins.

Loureda, who’s one of Bellator MMA’s rising stars and a flyweight MMA competitor, was born in Miami, Florida. The 23-year-old has time and again expressed her love for Miami and used the 305 hand gesture as a way of paying homage to her birthplace.

The 305 sign is often used by Miami natives as a sign of respect for the world-renowned city that they proudly represent. The aforesaid number is generally associated with Miami due to the fact that the original area code for Miami is 305.

Meanwhile, UFC star Colby Covington was born in Clovis, California, and grew up in Oregon. As an adult, Covington spent several years training alongside the likes of Jorge Masvidal, Tyron Woodley, and other UFC fighters at the ATT gym in Coconut Creek, Florida.

‘Chaos’ has often alluded to his deep connection with Miami, Florida. Speaking of which, he used the 305 sign at this week’s UFC 272 weigh-in ceremony.

Covington notably had a highly-publicized fallout with the ATT gym and many of its members, including Valerie Loureda’s friend Jorge Masvidal, a few years back. Covington has been training at the MMA Masters gym in Miami, Florida, since 2020.

Valerie Loureda has now trolled her former ATT teammate Covington for using the 305 sign. Loureda posted a tweet, juxtaposing a photo of herself at a Bellator weigh-in ceremony against a photo of Covington at the UFC 272 weigh-ins – with both fighters using the 305 sign. Loureda’s tweet read as follows:

“I did it first. u can only throw that up if u were born in Miami.”

Check out the tweet below:

Valerie Loureda @valerielouredaa I did it first 🤮 u can only throw that up if u were born in Miami I did it first 🤮 u can only throw that up if u were born in Miami https://t.co/fIT5SgeBRN

Valerie Loureda’s most recent fight was a split decision win over Taylor Turner at Bellator 271 in November 2021. Loureda is hailed as a talented striker and touted as a future MMA megastar.

Colby Covington on his BJJ sessions with Jorge Masvidal at ATT

Colby Covington is set to face Jorge Masvidal in a welterweight bout that’ll headline tonight’s UFC 272 event. Speaking to BT Sport’s Michael Bisping, ‘Chaos’ addressed his highly-anticipated grudge match against former friend, roommate, and teammate, Masvidal.

Covington claims that during his time at ATT, he’d dominate ‘Gamebred’ in their BJJ sessions. ‘Chaos’ said:

“Man, it was like going with a little baby kid, man. I used to submit him just left and right – throwing peruvian neckties, freakin’ anacondas, D'Arce; whatever I wanted to do. I just pushed his head on the mat, and he wouldn’t be able to stop me.”

Watch the full interview below:

Edited by David Andrew