"I used to submit him left and right" - Colby Covington reveals how his BJJ sessions with Jorge Masvidal went during their time at ATT

Colby Covington has revealed how his Brazilian jiu-jitsu sessions with Jorge Masvidal went during their time at ATT (American Top Team). ‘Chaos’ suggested that he’d consistently get the better of ‘Gamebred’ and submit him at will when they rolled on the mats.

In an interview with Michael Bisping for BT Sport, Covington harked back to his iu-jiu jitsu sessions with Masvidal.

Covington parted ways with ATT and has been training at MMA Masters under Cesar Carneiro and Daniel Valverde since 2020. Speaking about his jiu-jitsu sessions with Masvidal during his time at ATT, Covington said:

“Man, it was like going with a little baby kid, man. I used to submit him just left and right – throwing peruvian neckties, freakin’ anacondas, D'Arce; whatever I wanted to do. I just pushed his head on the mat, and he wouldn’t be able to stop me.”

‘Chaos’ reiterated that ATT had reputable Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belts such as Marcelo Garcia and Ricardo Liborio. However, ATT owner Dan Lambert still called Daniel Valverde for private lessons.

“My new coach Daniel Valverde, who’s a jiu-jitsu black belt and judo black belt, the guy is the best jiu-jitsu grappler there ever was. I mean, Dan Lambert at ATT, he has all these great grapplers. He had Marcelo Garcia. He had all these great grapplers. He called Daniel Valverde to come over, and train, and give him privates,” said Covington.

According to Covington, this proves how good his current coach, Valverde, truly is. The former interim UFC welterweight champion reiterated that he’s well-rounded and prepared for his grudge match against friend-turned-foe Masvidal.

Kamaru Usman on a potential trilogy fight against Colby Covington

Reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has defeated both Covington and Masvidal twice. Nevertheless, his most recent outing against 'Chaos' was a grueling back-and-forth contest, which led many to call for them to clash in a trilogy bout.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ recently spoke to ESPN MMA and addressed the possibility of a third bout against Colby Covington. The 34-year-old is set to fight Masvidal in a welterweight bout that’ll headline UFC 272 on March 5th.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Usman indicated that should ‘Chaos’ beat Masvidal and a few other contenders, they could face off for the third time. He said:

"[Colby Covington], should he win, he's still right there. He's still holding that top spot to where all roads lead through him… And so I think, you know, maybe a potential third fight down the line if he's able to continue to just, you know, take out all these guys and demolish them."

