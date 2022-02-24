Brian Kelleher set to fight unbeaten bantamweight Umar Nurmagomedov in a featherweight bout at UFC 272

Brian Kelleher is set to test his metal when he faces off against the fast-rising prospect Umar Nurmagomedov during the prelims at UFC 272.

Despite initial reports, 'Boom' and Nurmagomedov are targeted to compete in the featherweight division when the two 135ers clash at the T-Mobile Arena on March 5. The 36-fight veteran hopes to extend his winning run to three as he seeks to gain more recognition within arguably the toughest division under the UFC banner.

Kelleher broke the news while speaking with Cole Shelton, who in turn let the world know over social media, saying:

"I just spoke to Brian Kelleher who revealed his fight against Umar Nurmagomedov will actually be at featherweight, instead of bantamweight which was previously reported."

Keller is no stranger to fighting up in the 145lb division. However, the weight increase could serve as a larger benefit for his opponent, as the Eagles MMA student holds the height advantage.

The 35-year-old will be hoping to put a dent in the Russian's undefeated record and push himself into the bantamweight top 15 when the two fight next month.

Brian Kelleher's plea to Conor McGregor

Heading into his clash with Umar Nurmagomedov, Kelleher has rather bravely sent an unusual request to Conor McGregor.

Knowing the Irishman's feud with Khabib Nurmagomedov is still raging on, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu brown belt took to Twitter in hopes of persuading 'The Notorious' to corner him for his fight against "The Eagle's younger cousin.

Kelleher asked his followers to design a picture of McGregor and himself beside one another, which they obliged.

While 'The Notorious' is yet to answer the call, a number of fans are desperate for this unique duo to join forces. Conor McGregor is thought to be looking to make a comeback to active competition sometime later this year, though it most likely won't be in a cornerman role.

The former two-division UFC world champion hopes to make another title push when he eventually recovers from his leg injury and returns to the lightweight division.

